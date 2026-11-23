Portimão was Miguel Oliveira’s best race weekend of the 2026 Superbike World Championship. In all three races at his home round, the Portuguese rider crossed the finish line in third place on his BMW M1000RR. Eight months later, the 31-year-old returned to the undulating circuit in the Algarve – this time for the penultimate round of the MotoGP season.

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Whilst his Superbike colleagues Jake Dixon (Honda) and Iker Lecuona (Ducati) were stepping in as substitutes for their employers’ factory teams, Oliveira was on an unusual mission: The former MotoGP rider joined TV pundit Alex Hofmann for the now-traditional MotoGP track preview on the Austrian private broadcaster ServusTV. Together, the Bavarian and the local hero completed laps of the spectacular Berg- und Talbahn circuit on an S1000 RR.

“The circuit is actually quite tricky in several places. You have to approach some of the corner entries or exits blind,” explained Oliveira, who became a national hero in 2020 after winning his home MotoGP race. “Over the years, the track has developed a few more or fewer bumps in some places, but it’s still a fantastic circuit. The BMW is a really great bike here. It’s a completely supple machine, wonderful on the road too – which gives you a particularly good feeling here.”

Next year, the Superbike event in Portimão will take place from 19 to 21 March. Oliveira will then have Brad Binder as his team-mate in the ROKiT-BMW works team. The South African, who is the same age, retired from the sprint race but secured a solid seventh place in the main race on the KTM RC16.

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BMW is introducing a new homologation model of the M1000RR for the 2027 Superbike World Championship, featuring a softer chassis similar to that of the 2025 season, when BMW was permitted to use concession parts.