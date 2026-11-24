The Moto2 race at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão was overshadowed by a terrifying pile-up on Sunday afternoon. On lap 7, Filip Salac crashed in the slow Turn 3. Zonta van den Goorbergh and World Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez were unable to avoid him – they crashed over the Czech rider lying on the track.

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Salac was left lying in the middle of the racing line, surrounded by debris. The 24-year-old was writhing in pain before van den Goorbergh was the first to come to his aid. Salac was very fortunate that the section where the crash occurred was one of the slowest parts of the Portimão circuit. As a result, the Kalex rider from the American Racing Team did not sustain any serious injuries – the rider, currently seventh in the World Championship, is therefore expected to line up for the season finale in Valencia.

Following his crash, Salac took to social media to speak out himself. “It was every racer’s worst nightmare… to crash, then lie right in the middle of the racing line and be hit by other riders,” confirmed the man from Mlada Boleslav. “I’m incredibly happy that I’m able to write these lines, because it could have ended far worse.”

Salac continued: “I’m sorry to everyone I gave a fright, and also to the riders involved in the collision. I’d also like to thank the lads for their quick reaction and for trying to avoid me. A special thank you goes to Zonta van den Goorbergh, who administered first aid to me straight after the crash.”

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