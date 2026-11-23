At the Portuguese Grand Prix, everything revolved around Spain’s motorcycling superhero Marc Marquez – and for good reason. ‘MM93’ had already held all the cards on Saturday, but a crash meant the title decision was postponed until Grand Prix Sunday. When Marc Marquez went down on the penultimate lap, the factory Ducati was running in third place, on course for a podium finish.

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Faced with a dilemma two minutes before the chequered flag and his eighth MotoGP title on the line, the overwhelming title favourite opted for an even more defensive strategy on match point number three. From the starting line, he initially overtook Bezzecchi to take the lead in the MotoGP race. But before the end of the first lap, two Aprilia riders had overtaken him; on lap 2, the multiple world champion lost four places at once – something that, for Marc Marquez, is normally only conceivable in the event of a technical fault.

Marc Marquez deliberately gave away World Championship points

Ninth place was the target – in this Grand Prix, that position was, for once, more important than first place on the track. This position was the key to the pinnacle of MotoGP, his eighth title in the sport’s top flight. Marquez prioritised this as the greatest achievement of his career, letting riders such as Brad Binder pass him, focusing exclusively on his set goal – and in doing so, also gave away points. What was a calculated move in the riders’ championship and ultimately secured the title was far less positive from the perspective of his employer, Ducati.

Marc Marquez widmete seinem Titelgewinn alle Energie Foto: Gold and Goose Marc Marquez widmete seinem Titelgewinn alle Energie © Gold and Goose

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Because Marc Márquez would not have dreamt of getting involved with the Aprilia trio of Bezzecchi, Martin and Fernández at Portimão, the triple victory with maximum points in the Constructors’ Championship went to the rivals from Noale. A curious side-effect of Marc Marquez’s strategy was the loss of his manufacturer’s lead in the Constructors’ Championship. Undoubtedly, the Riders’ Championship takes precedence in the public eye, but for the marketing department in Bologna, Aprilia’s dominant run in the Algarve was nonetheless a bitter setback.

Aprilia had arrived in Portimão trailing by eight points and left Round 21 with a nine-point lead. Thanks to the results on both race days, Aprilia scored 17 points more than Ducati. The top points-scorer for Ducati Corse was VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio, following a third-place finish in the Sprint and fourth place on Sunday.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (4.) war in Portimao erfolgreichster Ducati-Pilot Foto: Gold and Goose Fabio Di Giannantonio (4.) war in Portimao erfolgreichster Ducati-Pilot © Gold and Goose

Once Marc Marquez and the entire Ducati team have sobered up – having deservedly enjoyed a few drinks – a strategy must be reactivated that aims for an all-out attack in Valencia . With the results in the Portimão sprint, Aprilia Racing has already clinched the Team World Championship.

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This means that everything in Valencia is shaping up to be a battle between the MotoGP giants. After all, Ducati won’t be satisfied with merely a ceremonial finale to mark the end of the 1000cc era. Ducati Corse wants to – and must – do everything in its power to bring this uniquely successful chapter in racing history to a flawless close. The fifth title in the Riders’ World Championship is set to be followed by a sixth consecutive crown in the Manufacturers’ Championship.

Manufacturers’ World Championship: Ducati must attack on all fronts in Valencia

The current situation amounts to a declaration of war. In terms of results, the six Ducati riders face a tough task. With a nine-point gap, it would not be enough for Ducati if Marc Marquez were to win both races in Valencia and an Aprilia rider were to finish second in both. The title would go to Aprilia by a single point. Which also means that a solo performance from the record champion won’t be enough. Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio, as MotoGP heavyweights, are therefore called upon. But will ‘AM73’ and ‘Diggia’ put all their eggs in one basket two days before they take up their posts with the KTM works team?

Even though the most important MotoGP title for 2026 has already been decided, things remain exciting in the premier class. Will Ducati take a full risk to bring the 1000cc era – its most successful – to a close, or will it already be channelling its energies towards the new era, which begins on 1 December with the 850cc test in Valencia? Answers will follow shortly.

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