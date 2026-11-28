At the final qualifying session of the year, the atmosphere at the Valencia circuit was once again festive following Friday’s shock incident, in which Marc Márquez played the leading role. The celebratory mood surrounding the Spanish motorcycling icon’s final appearance also spread to the Moto3 riders.

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The second qualifying session, featuring the top four from the first session, was extended to 15 minutes. Three KTM and one Honda rider had made it through: behind Tech3 rider Valentin Perrone – who had crashed in FP2 – came Intact rider David Muñoz, the now-recovered Italian Matteo Bertelle and his compatriot Guido Pini on the Leopard-Honda. MSi rider Yamanaka-san did not even take part. The Japanese rider has to sit out the final race following a crash in qualifying.

Fans from Austria had been hoping for Leo Rammerstorfer to shine in the finale. But even in Valencia, things hadn’t gone to plan as early as Friday. After finishing 11th in Q1, Rammerstorfer will start his final race with Paolo Simoncelli’s Honda team from 25th and last on the grid.

The Spaniards went into the decisive quarter of an hour as favourites. Maximo Quiles, David Almansa, Alvaro Carpe and Adrian Fernandez had set the pace in the previous sessions. Rico Salmela (Tech3), who had secured his first podium finish last Sunday, also went into the 2026 qualifying final feeling optimistic.

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In what were now very good conditions under the midday sun, Ajo rider Alvaro Carpe set the first fastest time – 1:36.516 mins. However, the Red Bull-KTM team soon had to watch as Intact ace David Almansa once again flew past them. His time of 1:36.265 minutes also set a new lap record! World Champion Quiles, the Aspar rider, was only in fifth place behind Pini and Urirate; at the halfway point of Q2, he was five tenths of a second off the pace.

IntactGP-Pilot David Almansa (2.) verpasste die Pole um 0,025 sec Foto: Gold and Goose Photography IntactGP-Pilot David Almansa (2.) verpasste die Pole um 0,025 sec © Gold and Goose Photography

With a fresh rear tyre, Carpe initially gave it his all once more to secure pole position. He succeeded on his very first lap; the rider set to move up to Moto2 next year was 0.113 seconds faster. Quiles remained in P5 ahead of Rico Salmela and Joel Kelso. With four minutes still on the clock, the Moto3 elite had time for two more flying laps.

After just the first of these, the standings were turned on their head – rookie Uriarte now led ahead of Almansa, Quiles and Carpe. On the final lap, World Championship runner-up David Almansa launched his final attack. The mission was going well until the very last corner. Almansa crashed and had to settle for second on the grid. The gap to Brian Uriarte: 0.025 s. Last year’s Red Bull Rookies Cup winner clocked a sensational 1:35.938 min in the final. Maximo Quiles, in third place, also has excellent prospects for Sunday morning’s GP.

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Weltmeister Maximo Quiles (3.) fuhr als erster eine 1:35er-Zeit Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Weltmeister Maximo Quiles (3.) fuhr als erster eine 1:35er-Zeit © Gold and Goose Photography

Carpe, Pini and Salmela will make up the second row. Behind them are rookie Jesús Ríos, David Muñoz and Hakim Danish from Malaysia. Veda Pratama, Honda’s last hope, was unlucky – a crash meant he started from 13th place.