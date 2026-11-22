The fan favourites from the DTM and the whole world of ADAC motorsport: at the Essen Motor Show from 28 November to 6 December 2026 (Preview Day on 27 November), the ADAC will be presenting its extensive motorsport programme. ADAC members can benefit from an exclusive discount on day tickets when booking in advance.

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At the ADAC stand in Hall 3 (Stand 3A 48–49), the spotlight will be on the Porsche 911 GT3 R driven by Thomas Preining and Manthey. Driving the race car known to fans as the ‘Grello’, the Austrian won his second DTM title this year, following his victory in 2023. On Saturday 5 December, fans will have the chance to meet the DTM champion in person: at 12 noon, Thomas Preining will be at the ADAC stand for an autograph session. Alongside the championship-winning car, four further DTM racers are on display: the Lamborghini Temerario GT3 driven by 2024 DTM champion Mirko Bortolotti (TGI Team by GRT), the Mercedes-AMG GT3 driven by DTM runner-up Maro Engel (Winward Racing), the McLaren 720S GT3 Evo driven by Ben Dörr (Dörr Motorsport) and the BMW M4 GT3 Evo driven by two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann (Schubert Motorsport).

The ‘Road to DTM’ will be vividly illustrated in Essen, showcasing the path from the ADAC junior series all the way to the DTM. The journey begins with karting, moves on to the BMW M2 Racing driven by champion Michael Schrey (Hofor Racing by Bonk Motorsport) and the Porsche Cayman GT4 driven by W&S drivers Denny Berndt and Lachlan Robinson, right up to the Lamborghini with which Felix Hirsiger and Finn Zulauf from Liqui Moly Team Engstler Motorsport won the ADAC GT Masters.

A particular eye-catcher is the HWA EVO. This fan favourite competed in this year’s 24-hour race at the Nürburgring and can now be seen at the ADAC stand in Essen. Rally fans can also look forward to seeing the Škoda Fabia driven by DRM overall winner Marijan Griebel, an Opel Mokka GSE and a historic Opel Manta.

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Anyone who fancies getting behind the wheel themselves can take to the virtual racetrack for free on the RaceRoom simulators. At the DTM tyre-change module, visitors can test their skills at a pit stop, whilst the ADAC rollover simulator lets them experience the forces involved in a rollover. ADAC members can treat themselves to a break from the hustle and bustle of the show with a free coffee in the members’ lounge.

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The Essen Motor Show is open from 28 November to 6 December on weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm, and from 9 am at the weekend. On Preview Day, 27 November, the show also opens at 9 am. ADAC members can get an exclusive discount on a day ticket via the ‘Vorteilswelt’ online advance booking service.