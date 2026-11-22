Moto2 championship leader Manuel Gonzalez went into the penultimate race of the season with a 13.5-point lead. A 12-point lead would have seen the rider from the German Intact team crowned champion of the intermediate World Championship class. Although the starting position – 10th on the grid (with rival Izan Guevara in 3rd) – was far from ideal, the race initially looked promising from the perspective of Jürgen Lingg’s team.

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Gonzalez made up places in the opening stages, whilst Guevara fell back. Even after a heavy slide and a near-crash by Gonzalez, all was not yet lost, as Pramac rider Guevara was also caught up in the chaos and dropped back to 8th place. However, on the eighth of 21 laps, Gonzalez suffered a stroke of terrible bad luck. Coming out of the slow corner, Gonzalez was unable to avoid the crashed Zonta van den Goorbergh and Filip Salac. The number 18 rider flew headfirst into the tangled bikes, with Celestino Vietti becoming the fourth rider to crash. As Salac was injured and numerous parts were scattered across the track, the race was immediately stopped.

Manuel Gonzalez stürzte und durfte nicht am Neustart teilnehmen Foto: Seidenglanz Manuel Gonzalez stürzte und durfte nicht am Neustart teilnehmen © Seidenglanz

According to the regulations, in such a situation, riders who have crashed have five minutes to get their motorbikes back to the pits. Important: they must not take a shortcut via emergency routes – riders must return under their own power along the track in the direction of the race and through the pit lane entrance. If they manage to do this and carry out repairs before the pit lane closes again, the rider may take part in the restart. There is an exception here too: if the race is stopped within the first three laps, the bike may also be transported via the emergency escape route.

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Manuel Gonzalez was unable to meet the requirement and, with the help of volunteers, had to bring the crashed Kalex back via the inner escape route. Team boss Jürgen Lingg explained the double misfortune: “The front rim was damaged by the impact and the tyre was flat. The bike was almost impossible to push, so Manu was no longer able to get it going.”

By the time Gonzalez and Renner were back in the Intact pit, it was clear that the race was over. Jürgen Lingg: “The rule is clear and well-known, yet the FIM stewards reminded us once again that a restart is not possible.”

Shortly afterwards, the race resumed – with team-mate Senna Agius on the front row, but without championship leader Gonzalez. Tragically for Gonzalez, van den Goorbergh – who had caused the crash – had had his bike properly reactivated and was back on the grid following a quick repair.

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Racing fortune smiled on Manuel Gonzalez in that Izan Guevara could not finish higher than 8th in the following 12 laps. The World Championship lead therefore remains with Gonzalez and Intact GP. Ahead of the final race, however, the lead has now shrunk back to 4.5 points.

Jürgen Lingg, who was initially shocked, said on leaving Portimao: “The most important thing of all is that Manu wasn’t injured. That would have been the biggest tragedy. As it is, though, we still hold the World Championship lead with Manu. It’s a real shame how things turned out, because Manuel was riding well. But we’re not going to let this discourage us in the slightest; on the contrary, morale across the whole team remains very high. Despite the bad luck, we’re having a fantastic season.”

The team’s success on the day didn’t go unnoticed either. Senna Agius, who had secured pole position on Saturday, finished third, securing the team championship leaders’ 14th podium finish of the season.

Intact-Youngster Senna Agius stand nach 12 Runden auf dem Moto2-Podest Foto: Gold and Goose Intact-Youngster Senna Agius stand nach 12 Runden auf dem Moto2-Podest © Gold and Goose

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