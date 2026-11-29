In 2016, Brad Binder became Moto3 World Champion, followed by overall finishes of 8th, 3rd and 2nd in Moto2. He then moved up to MotoGP with KTM; this seven-year chapter comes to an end this weekend at the season finale in Valencia. Since moving up to the premier class in 2020, the South African has claimed two Grand Prix victories, stood on the podium nine further times and consistently finished in the top six in the World Championship from 2021 to 2024.

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The next stage of his career takes him to BMW and the World Superbike Championship ; in 2027, he will race alongside Miguel Oliveira in the ROKiT works team, taking over from Danilo Petrucci. As Binder’s contract with KTM runs until the end of the year, he is currently unable to answer any specific questions about BMW, but was at least able to comment in general terms on the production-based World Championship during his meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com.

Brad Binder: First BMW test in December

The first test with the new BMW M1000RR is scheduled for 9–10 December in Valencia. Then he won’t have to worry any more about height-adjustable suspension, sensitive aerodynamics and front-tyre pressure that’s too low – the Superbike World Championship is more down-to-earth.

Will these bikes suit the South African’s riding style? “Your guess is as good as mine,” smiled Brad, who, like all the other MotoGP riders, regularly trains on a Superbike. “But the standard of these bikes isn’t the same,” he qualified. “It’ll all be new to me and it certainly won’t be easy. I’m used to super-stiff motorbikes; a road bike flexes much more and is much softer. So it’ll take a while for me to adapt. But I believe I can do a good job.”

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I’ve never raced against about 90 per cent of these riders before. Brad Binder on his rivals in the Superbike World Championship

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