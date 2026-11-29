A new chapter for Brad Binder: the 2026 BMW season doesn’t faze him
Brad Binder is competing in his final MotoGP weekend in Valencia; from 2027, the South African will be racing for BMW on the new M1000RR in the World Superbike Championship. He believes he can be among the frontrunners.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
In 2016, Brad Binder became Moto3 World Champion, followed by overall finishes of 8th, 3rd and 2nd in Moto2. He then moved up to MotoGP with KTM; this seven-year chapter comes to an end this weekend at the season finale in Valencia. Since moving up to the premier class in 2020, the South African has claimed two Grand Prix victories, stood on the podium nine further times and consistently finished in the top six in the World Championship from 2021 to 2024.
The next stage of his career
Brad Binder: First BMW test in December
The first test with the
Will these bikes suit the South African’s riding style? “Your guess is as good as mine,” smiled Brad, who, like all the other MotoGP riders, regularly trains on a Superbike. “But the standard of these bikes isn’t the same,” he qualified. “It’ll all be new to me and it certainly won’t be easy. I’m used to super-stiff motorbikes; a road bike flexes much more and is much softer. So it’ll take a while for me to adapt. But I believe I can do a good job.”
I’ve never raced against about 90 per cent of these riders before.
Brad Binder on his rivals in the Superbike World Championship
Binder has known Oliveira and Petrucci very well for many years and has followed their experiences last season, when they
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