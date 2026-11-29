According to Dave Molyneaux, Ben Birchall is the second most successful sidecar rider in the history of the Tourist Trophy. However, since his brother Tom stepped down as a passenger three years ago, the 14-time TT winner has been chasing further success without success. That is set to change in 2027, when the races on the Isle of Man will be held under the much-discussed new regulations.

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The revised technical regulations move away from the traditional concept of using 600-cm³ four-cylinder engines from the Supersport category and will instead rely on power units from the sportsbike segment. According to the Tourist Trophy organisers, the aim is to create greater performance parity between different engine designs.

For the Briton, these changes offer the opportunity to combine his extensive experience on the Snaefell Mountain Course with a new manufacturer and a new technical challenge. Together with the ambitious Chinese motorbike manufacturer ZXMOTO, he is aiming to return to the top step of the podium at the Sidecar TT. Birchall and his passenger Mark Wilkes will be competing with a sidecar powered by the ZXMOTO 500RR engine.

“The challenge of competing at the Isle of Man TT has always motivated us, and 2027 presents a truly exciting opportunity for us. The changes to the regulations are taking the class in a new direction. We’re keen to see what impact this will have on the competition,” says 49-year-old Birchall, looking forward to the Tourist Trophy with anticipation.

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“The partnership with ZXMOTO is an important step for the team. It’s a new challenge we’re looking forward to, and we’re confident we can put together a competitive package. Our aim is to be among the frontrunners and to create the opportunity to fight for another TT victory.”

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“We are proud to be working with Ben Birchall and his pillion rider Mark Wilkes on our debut at the Tourist Trophy,” said Nick Morgan of ZXMOTO Racing UK. “Sidecar racing presents a completely different technical challenge. The opportunity to field the ZXMOTO 500RR engine at one of the world’s most legendary and demanding motorsport events is incredibly exciting for us.”