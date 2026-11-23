Strong start for Dacia at the World Rally Raid Championship showdown in Abu Dhabi
The reigning Rally Raid World Champion, Dacia driver Lucas Moraes, won the opening stage of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, just as he did last year.
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His Dacia Sandriders team-mates, Sébastien Loeb and Nasser Al Attiyah, managed to close the gap on championship leader Seth Qunintero (Toyota).
The Brazilian Lucas Morares, alongside his co-driver Pablo Moreno, led the first stage from Al Ain to Madinat Zayed – covering 344 kilometres, 227 of which were timed – from start to finish.
South African Henk Lategan (Toyota), one of the remaining title contenders with only a slim theoretical chance, was the only driver to finish within a minute (+0:54 min) of Moraes. The other two Dacia WRC contenders, Sébastien Loeb and Nasser Al Attiyah, finished in third and fourth places, 1:21 min and 2:15 min behind respectively.
With the handicap of being the trail-setter, Seth Quintero had to be the first to start the race. The young American coped surprisingly well with this unfavourable starting position, finishing 3:20 minutes behind the winner in fifth place. Nevertheless, the World Championship leader lost valuable points to his rivals. Loeb is now just twelve points behind (down from 14 at the start), Al Attiyah 19 (down from 20) and Lategan 47 (down from 50).
There are still four stages to go before the final day on Friday. With a total of 50 points still up for grabs, the title race remains completely open.
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