Ford continues to go full throttle in its preparations for entering the FIA WEC’s Hypercar class. Most recently, an endurance test took place at Motorland Aragón, during which two examples of the (still unnamed) race car were even put through their paces. “It was our first opportunity to try out a 30-hour test. We had two cars on site – one for the endurance runs and one for performance development,” explained Dan Sayers (Hypercar Programme Manager at Ford Racing). “For me, the focus was naturally on the endurance car. There was just a minor issue with the cooling system, which meant we had to carry out an engine change at half past two in the morning. But even with that change, we were able to complete 24 of the 30 scheduled hours. All in all, we’re satisfied. There were no issues that would cause us any concern, as the cooling problem was actually very straightforward.”

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In total, Ford covered around 7,300 kilometres with both cars during the test at Aragón. This brought the total mileage for the test programme up to a whopping 14,400 kilometres. All seven drivers were also present for the first time at the test in Aragón – alongside the six regular drivers , the new signing Tom Dillmann was also there . In addition, a new configuration of the V8 engine was used, which delivered more power and was lighter. This specification had previously been run for around 30 hours on the test bench.

One of the main reasons for choosing a naturally aspirated V8 engine was its simplicity. “I don’t think it came as a surprise that we put a V8 in a Ford,” says Sayers. “One challenge is certainly the overall weight and size of the engine. But everything is less complex – no turbos or intercoolers. This makes the engine very robust. What’s more, the drivers have already said that the engine is easy to drive.”

High-speed tests crucial for Le Mans

Another key aspect at Aragón was gauging the top speed. “A track variant was chosen with speeds that were actually slightly higher than at Le Mans,” says Sayers. “So, for good reason, we fitted bodywork to the car that allowed us to assess the aerodynamic figures for Le Mans. As well as the aerodynamics, we were also able to test the brakes. It’s all very representative of Le Mans.” As far as finalising the car is concerned, Ford is already around 95 per cent there. This means there will only be some fine-tuning left to do. After all, homologation is due to take place as early as next month.

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Overall, around fifty per cent of the tests have now been completed. Following the test session at Aragón, the focus will now shift to North America. First up is the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. “In mid-December, we’ll be testing at Sebring. There, we’re sure to uncover further aspects from which we can learn,” says Sayers enthusiastically. In January, the next 30-hour test is scheduled to take place on the track in central Florida, which is characterised by extreme bumps. After that, a test in Qatar is planned.