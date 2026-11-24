In 2026, Ducati launched the ‘V2 Future Champ Academy’ one-make cup, which held two of its six race weekends as part of the World Superbike Championship. The Panigale V2 is used in the series. Similar to Yamaha’s R3 World Cup (which will switch to the R7 next year), the aim is to offer young riders a pathway into the World Championship.

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This year’s champion, Jesús Torres, is proof that the idea works. The Spaniard will make his debut in the 2027 Supersport World Championship with the Ducati team Renzi Corse .

The key details for the second season of the Cup – which continues to be organised by Michele Pirro and his company Garage 51 – have now been announced. Six race weekends will take place between April and August, though no longer as part of the production-based World Championship. The calendar features well-known circuits such as Vallelunga, Misano, Mugello, Brno and Cremona, with three test sessions also scheduled.

Entries are now open. In addition to the motorbike, the complete package includes access to race weekends and test sessions, personal protective equipment (a bespoke leather suit, helmet, boots and an official paddock outfit), a space in the Paddock Village, a motorbike parking space in the technical paddock, access passes for riders, guests and mechanics, as well as the provision of official fuel, engine oil and brake pads for the race weekends. The package is rounded off by a dedicated media service featuring television broadcasts, live streaming, film footage, photography and video content from the events on the calendar.

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Given the services on offer, 25,000 euros represents a cost-effective way to compete professionally in motor racing. Payment in instalments is available. Applications received by 25 December will receive a 10 per cent discount. There is also the option of guest starts for 5,000 euros.