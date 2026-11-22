Alongside Michael Dunlop and Dean Harrison, Peter Hickman is undoubtedly one of the fastest road racers of our time, having long since added his name to the roll of honour at all four major international road races: the North West 200, the Tourist Trophy, the Ulster Grand Prix and the Macau Grand Prix.

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This season, however, did not go quite to the liking of the victory-hungry Briton. Only at the NW200 was he able to climb onto the top step of the podium after the first Supertwin race. At the TT, he was beaten by Harrison in both the Superbike race and the Senior TT, whilst in the Supersport races he finished third on two occasions.

At the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, which marks the end of the road racing season every November, Hickman demonstrated his exceptional class. The BMW rider topped the timesheets in every session and didn’t put a foot wrong in the race either, delivering a flawless performance that was rewarded with his fifth victory.

Peter Hickman stürmt den Gegnern auf und davon Foto: GCS Peter Hickman stürmt den Gegnern auf und davon © GCS

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Although he faced little real challenge from his rivals and already had a substantial lead over his pursuers at the halfway stage, Hickman was not content simply to ‘cruise’ comfortably towards the chequered flag. During his victory lap, he remained well below the lap record – held by Stuart Easton for 16 years – for three consecutive laps. At the end of the seventh lap, the stopwatch stopped at 2:22.697 minutes.

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“Lap records are bound to be broken at some point. In the past, we’ve often come close to breaking Stuart’s long-standing record from 2010; this time, we’ve finally managed it,” said the new lap record holder, delighted.

“In 2017, I clocked a 2:23.8, which had been my personal best lap here until now. The fact that I’ve now managed to set times in the 2:22s for three laps in a row shows just how strong we are at the moment. I’ve felt better on the bike than I have since the 2025 Tourist Trophy, even though I haven’t ridden a Superbike since July,” Hickman emphasised once again, highlighting his performance.

Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix results, 21 November 2026

Pl. Fahrer Motorrad Rdn. Zeit 1. Peter Hickman (GB) BMW 11 26:38.172 2. Marcus Simpson (GBM) BMW 11 27:16.263 3. Paul Jordan (GB) Honda 11 27:22.996 4. Maurizio Bottalico (I) BMW 11 27:35.820 5. Kevin Keyes (IRL) Honda 11 27:41.941 6. Mark Hewitt (GB) BMW 11 28:00.898 7. Eddy Ferre (F) Honda 11 28:13.733 8. Michael Evans (GBM) Honda 11 28:17.024 9. Amalric Blanc (F) Honda 11 28:19.121 10. Sam West (GB) BMW 11 28:35.449 11. Florian Astner (A) BMW 11 28:39.428 12. Dean McMaster (GB) Kawasaki 11 28:41.862 13. Fedrik Matthys (B) BMW 11 28:46.527 14. Martin Morris (GB) Honda 11 28:48.341 15. Olivier Lupberger (CH) Yamaha 10 26:39.226 16. Aaron Spence (GB) Honda 10 27:23.903 DNF Julian Trummer (A) BMW DNF Rob Hodson (GB) Honda DNF Timothee Monot (F) Yamaha DNS Phil Crowe (GB) BMW

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