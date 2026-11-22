Peter Hickman after Macau: “Lap records are always broken eventually”
On his way to his fifth victory at the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, Peter Hickman managed to beat Stuart Easton’s long-standing lap record, despite not having ridden a Superbike since July.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Alongside Michael Dunlop and Dean Harrison, Peter Hickman is undoubtedly one of the fastest road racers of our time, having long since added his name to the roll of honour at all four major international road races: the North West 200, the Tourist Trophy, the Ulster Grand Prix and the Macau Grand Prix.
This season, however, did not go quite to the liking of the victory-hungry Briton. Only at the NW200 was he able to climb onto the top step of the podium after the first Supertwin race. At the TT, he was beaten by Harrison in both the Superbike race and the Senior TT, whilst in the Supersport races he finished third on two occasions.
At the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, which marks the end of the road racing season every November, Hickman demonstrated his exceptional class. The BMW rider topped the timesheets in every session and didn’t put a foot wrong in the race either, delivering a flawless performance that was rewarded with his fifth victory.
Although he faced little real challenge from his rivals and already had a substantial lead over his pursuers at the halfway stage, Hickman was not content simply to ‘cruise’ comfortably towards the chequered flag. During his victory lap, he remained well below the lap record – held by Stuart Easton for 16 years – for three consecutive laps. At the end of the seventh lap, the stopwatch stopped at 2:22.697 minutes.
“Lap records are bound to be broken at some point. In the past, we’ve often come close to breaking Stuart’s long-standing record from 2010; this time, we’ve finally managed it,” said the new lap record holder, delighted.
“In 2017, I clocked a 2:23.8, which had been my personal best lap here until now. The fact that I’ve now managed to set times in the 2:22s for three laps in a row shows just how strong we are at the moment. I’ve felt better on the bike than I have since the 2025 Tourist Trophy, even though I haven’t ridden a Superbike since July,” Hickman emphasised once again, highlighting his performance.
Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix results, 21 November 2026
1.
Peter Hickman (GB)
BMW
11
26:38.172
2.
Marcus Simpson (GBM)
BMW
11
27:16.263
3.
Paul Jordan (GB)
Honda
11
27:22.996
4.
Maurizio Bottalico (I)
BMW
11
27:35.820
5.
Kevin Keyes (IRL)
Honda
11
27:41.941
6.
Mark Hewitt (GB)
BMW
11
28:00.898
7.
Eddy Ferre (F)
Honda
11
28:13.733
8.
Michael Evans (GBM)
Honda
11
28:17.024
9.
Amalric Blanc (F)
Honda
11
28:19.121
10.
Sam West (GB)
BMW
11
28:35.449
11.
Florian Astner (A)
BMW
11
28:39.428
12.
Dean McMaster (GB)
Kawasaki
11
28:41.862
13.
Fedrik Matthys (B)
BMW
11
28:46.527
14.
Martin Morris (GB)
Honda
11
28:48.341
15.
Olivier Lupberger (CH)
Yamaha
10
26:39.226
16.
Aaron Spence (GB)
Honda
10
27:23.903
DNF
Julian Trummer (A)
BMW
DNF
Rob Hodson (GB)
Honda
DNF
Timothee Monot (F)
Yamaha
DNS
Phil Crowe (GB)
BMW
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