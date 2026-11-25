When Sebastian Vettel left the Red Bull Racing team to join Ferrari, there were high hopes – both among the four-time world champion himself and his new team – that they would once again be able to celebrate great success. However, during their six years together, the Heppenheim-born driver – who had won the championship four times in a row with the Milton Keynes-based team – never managed to finish higher than second in the overall standings. He achieved this in 2017 and 2018. At the end of 2020, his contract with the Scuderia was not renewed. The big dream of a title triumph in red remained unfulfilled.

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Today, Vettel looks back on that period with a critical eye. In the four-part ARD documentary ‘Being Sebastian Vettel’, he compares the atmosphere within the Maranello team with that at his former employer, Red Bull Racing. The fear of failure had simply been too great. And he knew that things were different with the Italians, who are under particularly intense scrutiny, especially in their home country.

Sebastian Vettel recalls: a ban on music in the Ferrari pit

Nevertheless, he was surprised by the atmosphere that prevailed within the team. And he criticised: “I have a lot of respect for everything we do here and what you do here, because I only do the bit in the car. But where I come from, we had one ingredient that’s still missing here: we had fun.” And because he saw this as a key factor for success, he took action.

“I then bought the team a speaker system, set it up and played music – Italian hits, that sort of thing,” says the 39-year-old. The mechanics in the pit liked the idea, but apparently the team management did not. “I don’t know if they still have a speaker box, but it was actually forbidden at the start,” reveals the 53-time Grand Prix winner.

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Does Ferrari still lack that fun factor today? At the moment, the Scuderia is grappling with entirely different concerns – such as the far too aggressive battles between its drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. The seven-time world champion waved the suggestion away when asked about Vettel’s comments: “I see it differently. I’ve driven for two other teams, and in my opinion the energy is similar in that they simply work with focus. They really want to win. I don’t think the focus and passion could be any greater.”

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“We may not have loudspeakers in our pit blaring out crazy music, like in the neighbouring garage,” Hamilton conceded, referring to the Red Bull Racing team. “But no, I think there’s a good atmosphere; the energy is good.”