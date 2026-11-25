Formula 1 officials confirmed over the course of the race weekend in Las Vegas that full-time FIA race commissioners are to be deployed from 2027. The rotation system, which for years has repeatedly led to differing interpretations of the rules and, consequently, much frustration, will be phased out gradually next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A phased introduction will see the FIA recruit a small number of full-time race stewards during the 2027 season, with the aim of expanding this group for the 2028 Formula 1 World Championship season and beyond,” the relevant statement reads. It also confirms that there will continue to be driver stewards, who will contribute their experience to the decision-making process.

Formula 1 World Champion Kimi Antonelli: Positive reaction to the FIA’s plans

The planned change has been well received by the Grand Prix stars. Champion Kimi Antonelli, for example, said: “I think this is a good thing, because I expect that having the same race stewards will lead to more consistent decisions. It also makes it easier for us to understand how they think and assess different situations.”

His Mercedes team-mate George Russell also has high expectations of the permanent race stewards. The Briton, who has been calling for the use of professional race stewards for years, enthuses: “That’s fantastic. Formula 1 was probably the only top-level sport that had volunteer stewards.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There are plenty of stewards who do a brilliant job, but if there’s no consistency, it means everyone interprets a situation slightly differently. If the same three or four people are making the decisions, then we all know how they think. That’s why I’m very happy that this idea is now being put into practice,” added the 28-year-old.

Topic of the week MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez: How he managed to defeat Aprilia Marc Marquez made up a 102-point deficit in the 2026 MotoGP season. Aprilia had all the cards in its hand this year with Bezzecchi and Martin – and lost the title battle. Read More TV Program Live Lusail: FP1 FIA Formula One World Championship 27.11.2026 - 14:15

Max Verstappen calls for track marshals to be paid too

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri seemed surprised when asked about the change after the race. “I didn’t know that was on the cards, but yes, I do think it’s the right way forward. We’ve been suggesting this time and again for several years now, and I think it’s better for everyone involved.”

Max Verstappen, too, only learnt of the FIA’s change when asked by his colleague from ‘Viaplay’. “When did they announce that? I don’t read much Formula 1 news and hadn’t heard about it yet,” explained the Red Bull Racing star with his usual candour.

All in all, it’s a good decision, the Dutchman added, going on to say: “I hope, of course, that it will make things better, but that depends on how they decide.” And the 75-time Grand Prix winner emphasised: “I’ve had the same discussion with the marshals; they should be paid too, and I think there should be a fixed group of people for that as well. Of course, that’ll cost the FIA a fortune, but it would make everything more professional.”

Advertisement