The trip to Jerez was well worth it for the Superbike teams. Conditions on the first day of testing were consistent and, with a high of 16.5 degrees Celsius, not too cold. The good track conditions also lured Bimota riders Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani onto the track in the afternoon, although they were not actually due to take part until Thursday.

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After Kawasaki’s lone rider Garrett Gerloff had topped the timesheets at 2.00 pm with a time of 1:40.243, Alex Lowes took the lead in the afternoon and set the day’s fastest time of 1:39.844. That’s a long way off the records, but that’s not what this test is about anyway.

It’s hardly possible to make a reliable assessment of the lap times anyway, as only the teams know the set-up used to achieve them. Furthermore, this winter sees the introduction of a new standard tyre supplier in Michelin, E40 petrol and new brakes from Brembo – and the Ducati works team is missing as a point of reference.

Trailing by 0.189 seconds, Andrea Locatelli, riding the only Yamaha at the test, finished in second place. The Italian worked incredibly hard, completing 72 laps. Honda ace Jake Dixon was less than 0.3 seconds off the fastest time. The Englishman is supported by test rider Jonathan Rea and is focusing on the further development of the new CBR1000RR-R for the 2027 Superbike World Championship. Honda is likely to regard the small gap to Lowes as a success. Garrett Gerloff completed only a few laps in the afternoon and, despite a slight improvement, dropped down to fourth place.

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With no regular riders available, BMW had test rider Michael van der Mark thoroughly test and evaluate the new machinery. The Dutchman worked with two M1000RRs. Bringing up the rear of the Superbike line-up was Ducati privateer Sam Lowes, who appears to be cautiously feeling his way through the new conditions for the coming season.

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David Salvador has had no problems adapting to the Supersport Kawasaki – the Spaniard rode the same bike, with reduced power, in the Sportbike category. The 23-year-old clocked the fastest lap time of 1:42.928 amongst the Supersport riders present.

Superbike Test, Jerez, 25–26 November: Day 1 times