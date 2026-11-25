This weekend in Valencia, many success stories are coming to an end. Most riders will be switching manufacturers and teams after the MotoGP season finale in Spain. One of them is Pedro Acosta. The 22-year-old will bring his chapter with Red Bull KTM to a close – in 2027, he will join the Ducati factory team as the new team-mate of champion Marc Marquez.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday, ahead of their final race weekend together, Austrian manufacturer KTM took the opportunity to bid farewell to its number one rider.

“The 2026 Valencia Grand Prix marks the end of the remarkable success story between Red Bull KTM and Pedro Acosta. The manufacturer would like to express its gratitude to its current MotoGP star and offer him its sincere appreciation ahead of his final appearance at the Circuito Ricardo Tormo,” according to an official statement on 25 November. “Pedro Acosta’s story in Grand Prix racing has been fast-paced, breathtaking and, from his first race in Qatar in 2021 (where he finished second on his debut with the KTM RC4 in Moto3) right through to the latest MotoGP races, in which he is battling for third place in the premier class championship standings, has been characterised entirely by the orange of Red Bull KTM.”

Pedro Acosta became Moto3 World Champion straight away with KTM Ajo in 2021. In his rookie Moto2 season in 2022, he secured three Grand Prix victories. In 2023, he clinched the title in the middleweight category of the World Motorcycle Championship. His promotion to MotoGP followed in 2024. With five podium finishes, he was named Rookie of the Year in the premier class. In 2025 and 2026, he was KTM’s figurehead on the RC16. This year, Acosta secured his first Grand Prix victory at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Words of recognition and gratitude from Pit Beirer and Aki Ajo

“It’s not often that we see someone with Pedro’s skills and ambition. He is an impressive young man who has always made the most of what was available to him, and for that we are grateful and have enjoyed every single race he has contested as a Red Bull KTM rider,” said KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer. “Pedro has developed from a promising rookie in every class and mastered every challenge in no time at all. He has built such a strong team around him, and Austria was a very emotional moment for all of us this year. We hope that Valencia will be a fitting finale! All the best for the future, Pedro.”

Aki Ajo, Team Manager at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, added: “Pedro is an exceptional talent, and it has been a great pleasure to follow his development within our Red Bull KTM teams. We feel a strong connection to him, as he joined us at a young age and has developed both as a person and as a professional. He combines his skill with a great passion for racing and the dedication needed to reach the top. That makes him a role model for every young rider. Pedro will achieve much more in his career, and I think we can be happy and proud to have played a part in some important chapters of this story. Valencia will be a special weekend for all of us.”