Since 2021, Formula 1 teams have been required to adhere to a budget cap, and every year the FIA’s regulators check that they are complying with it. In 2025, this stood at 135 million US dollars, and the eleven teams and five engine manufacturers competing in the premier class have submitted the relevant documentation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The months-long audit by FIA officials has revealed that nine teams and all five manufacturers have complied with the rules. Rule breaches were identified at two teams: Williams exceeded the budget cap by 627,000 British pounds (just under 750,000 euros), which corresponds to 0.48 per cent. Procedural breaches were also identified. The latter was also revealed by the audit of the Alpine team.

Both teams have acknowledged the breaches identified and agreed on a penalty with the FIA. Both teams have been fined an undisclosed sum, which is likely to amount to a few hundred thousand US dollars, judging by previous fines for budget cap breaches. In addition, Williams must accept a 1.5 per cent reduction in its permitted wind tunnel and CFD working hours.

Williams and Alpine: Unintentional breach of the rules

In the relevant FIA statement, the world governing body emphasises that these were unintentional and minor breaches, and that the teams have been cooperative. They acted in good faith and did not attempt to gain a sporting advantage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Williams team stated in a press release that the issue stemmed from an error in the definition of certain administrative costs, which they had mistakenly believed were not subject to the budget cap. These expenses arose as part of the team’s structural reorganisation.

Topic of the week MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez: How he managed to defeat Aprilia Marc Marquez made up a 102-point deficit in the 2026 MotoGP season. Aprilia had all the cards in its hand this year with Bezzecchi and Martin – and lost the title battle. Sebastian Fränzschky Read More TV Program Tomorrow Lusail: FP1 FIA Formula One World Championship 27.11.2026 - 14:15

The Alpine team also responded to the FIA’s announcement, explaining that the procedural breaches had arisen due to inaccuracies in the documentation. These related in particular to sporting and operational costs, such as expenditure on marketing, personnel, storage and staff bonuses.