With a strong second half to the season, Xavi Artigas turned a 30-point deficit into an eight-point lead and was crowned the first Sportbike World Champion at the season finale in Jerez. His title win was aided by a crash – through no fault of his own – involving his Kawasaki team-mate David Salvador in the first race.

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Whilst Salvador secured his promotion to the Supersport World Championship early on, Artigas will defend his title next year, once again with the top team Moto Tuning Mol. Together with his team boss Ludo van der Leken, the 23-year-old had a special appointment at Kawasaki Europe in Hoofddorp (near Amsterdam).

Artigas donated his World Championship trophy to Kawasaki and presented it to CEO Shigemi Tanaka on behalf of the company. In a speech, Tanaka thanked Artigas and Van der Leken and highlighted Kawasaki’s ‘Team Green’ concept for nurturing riders. As a result, Artigas can look forward to many years with Kawasaki.

“For Kawasaki, the sportsbike class is crucial to realising our concept – just as the EMX250 series serves as a springboard into the world of motocross,” said the Japanese executive. “We hope that Xavi Artigas will eventually move up to the Supersport category and later to the World Superbike Championship, becoming a prominent face of the Kawasaki brand.”

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