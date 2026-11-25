Over a year ago, the excitement ahead of the final event of the year had died down. After all , Marc Marquez – unlike just three days earlier – had already sealed the deal six weeks prior at the Japanese Grand Prix and had his name engraved on the World Championship trophy. The manufacturers’ title, too, had long since been secured by Ducati Corse. The push from Noale came too late, but at the end of Marquez’s dominant season, it was the RS-GP riders who were to emerge as the winners.

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The Valencia Grand Prix was an extraordinary event – not least because it marked the first return to the traditional venue since the 2024 floods. In front of a sell-out crowd, a world champion who had been sidelined by injury for a long time was back on the grid: Jorge Martin made another attempt at a comeback for the final race – also with an eye on the subsequent test day. Not on the grid, however, was Marc Marquez, who was still recovering from the consequences of his crash on Lombok.

Acosta among the frontrunners, but with no chance in the GP

Things got off to a flying start with a fast lap time set by KTM frontrunner Pedro Acosta. Highly motivated, Acosta pushed his RC16 to the fastest time in the crucial qualifying session. The Friday session in Valencia had already given a taste of how competitive the field was. Ten riders, from Acosta at the top down to Fabio Quartararo, were bunched together within 0.4 seconds.

Acosta: Gratulation von KTM-Sportchef Pit Beirer zu Platz 2 im Sprint Foto: Gold and Goose Acosta: Gratulation von KTM-Sportchef Pit Beirer zu Platz 2 im Sprint © Gold and Goose

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Things got even more frenzied in qualifying. Acosta’s time at the top was short-lived and he was mercilessly relegated to fifth place – trailing by less than a tenth of a second. With Aprilia challenger Marco Bezzecchi on pole ahead of Alex Márquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Raúl Fernández and Acosta himself, the elite were squeezed into a time window of 0.096 seconds.

And yet, in both races, one rider managed to break away. Over the short distance, this was made possible by Marco Bezzecchi’s mistake at the start. The Aprilia rider squandered his speed with a poor start – by Lap 1, the number 72 had dropped back to sixth place. The number 73, on the other hand, sprinted confidently to the front and cruised to victory unchallenged.

Alex Marquez (Gresini) erlebte ein erfolgreiches Finale 2025 Foto: Gold and Goose Alex Marquez (Gresini) erlebte ein erfolgreiches Finale 2025 © Gold and Goose

Pedro Acosta was able to keep up, having, unlike Bezzecchi, moved up the field immediately. At the finish, the rider representing the Austrian manufacturer was just over a second behind Alex Márquez. Third place went to Fabio Di Giannantonio. For Bezzecchi, however, the sprint was only enough to secure fifth place, behind Raúl Fernández.

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Raul Fernandez wurde Zweiter vor «Diggia» und KTM-Mann Acosta Foto: Gold and Goose Raul Fernandez wurde Zweiter vor «Diggia» und KTM-Mann Acosta © Gold and Goose

Frustrated by the missed opportunity, the Italian then set about securing his second consecutive triumph at the Grand Prix. Just as he had done at the Portimão GP only a week earlier, ‘Bez’ delivered a flawless performance to claim the second of five consecutive start-to-finish victories. The Valencia Grand Prix was by no means a walk in the park, however. From lap 11 onwards, Raul Fernandez had set off in pursuit on his customer Aprilia. ‘RF25’ was unable to mount an attack, but at the chequered flag he was just 0.5 seconds behind his brand-mate.

Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) im MotoGP-Höhenflug Foto: Gold and Goose Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) im MotoGP-Höhenflug © Gold and Goose

Third place once again went to Fabio Di Giannantonio, who caught KTM ace Acosta late on after another comeback. VR46 rider ‘Diggia’ was thus the most successful Ducati rider in the final race. Behind the fastest KTM came the Gresini team, with youngster Aldeguer snatching fifth place from sprint winner Alex Márquez.

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Valencia 2025: Aprilia flying high, Ducati struggling

Pramac rider Miguel Oliveira enjoyed a good final day in MotoGP. The Portuguese rider’s career in the premier class ended with 11th place. Two days later, Superbike champion Toprak Razagatlioglu took the wheel of the Pramac Yamaha.

Things went badly, however, for Ducati factory rider Pecco Bagnaia in the final race of 2025. The two-time world champion struggled throughout the weekend, missing out on Q2, finishing a forgettable 17th in the sprint race and, on Sunday, being forced out of the race by Honda veteran Johann Zarco on the very first lap. Bagnaia’s team-mate in Valencia, Marquez’s replacement Nico Bulega, secured the final World Championship point of the year.