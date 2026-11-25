Last winter there were hardly any dry hours on the racetrack; the tests were almost entirely washed out. On Wednesday 25 November, the riders in Jerez, in the southernmost tip of Spain, enjoyed dreamy winter weather with temperatures of 17 degrees Celsius and sunshine; it marked the start of the second major two-day private test since the end of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apart from the new balance rule – which, for the first time, applies a combination of fuel flow rate and permitted maximum revs – and the new sole tyre supplier, Michelin, there is also a new regulation governing test days.

For the first time, a testing limit has been written into the regulations for the 2021 Superbike World Championship. Fixed teams were allowed a maximum of twelve days of testing with their regular riders between the end of the 2025 and 2026 seasons without any concessions; the official tests organised by promoter Liberty are included in this – in 2026, these consisted of two days at the start of the season at Phillip Island.

SBK: Extensive testing despite high costs

For next season, the number of test days will be reduced from twelve to ten, leaving eight for private testing. “In other major championships, there are four or six test days,” said SBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla, drawing a comparison with MotoGP. “We used to have twelve, plus the days when the riders rode their private production bikes, which aren’t far off a Superbike. The riders train, train and train. We can’t talk about costs on the one hand and then test like mad on the other.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

SBK-Chef Gregorio Lavilla Foto: Gold & Goose SBK-Chef Gregorio Lavilla © Gold & Goose

Topic of the week MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez: How he managed to defeat Aprilia Marc Marquez made up a 102-point deficit in the 2026 MotoGP season. Aprilia had all the cards in its hand this year with Bezzecchi and Martin – and lost the title battle. Sebastian Fränzschky Read More

What’s more, unsuccessful manufacturers who are granted technical concessions have additional test days. Furthermore, all manufacturers maintain a test team to varying degrees.

“The reduction in test days is coming next year,” Lavilla told SPEEDWEEK.com. “At the same time, a proposal has been put forward to increase flexibility on the Friday practice session. Whether this goes through depends on whether the MSMA (the manufacturers’ alliance – the author) gives it the green light.”

The fact that there will be a further reduction of two days for 2028 only has an impact on paper. The pre-season test in Australia will no longer count as such due to the change of circuit from Phillip Island to The Bend , but it will still take place. The background to this is that everyone first has to work out a basic set-up for their motorbikes on the unfamiliar track, so there can be no question of regular testing. Whether this will be handled in the same way again in 2029 remains to be seen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First outing for the MotoGP riders

Following the Jerez test on 25–26 November, action continues in Valencia on 9–10 December. Things are set to get exciting there, as we’ll see the four new riders for the first time: Alongside Supersport champion Albert Arenas (Go Eleven Ducati), MotoGP riders Jack Miller (Pata Yamaha), Brad Binder (ROKiT BMW) and Franco Morbidelli (Aruba.it Ducati) will be in action. They are only allowed to test from December onwards, as their season runs until the end of November.

Teams & riders for the 2027 Superbike World Championship: