Opinion from the SBK boss: Complaining about costs and testing don’t go hand in hand
Within two years, the number of test days for riders in the World Superbike Championship will be reduced from twelve to eight. Whilst this may sound dramatic, in reality it’s not half as bad – here’s why.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Last winter there were hardly any dry hours on the racetrack; the tests were almost entirely washed out. On Wednesday 25 November, the riders in Jerez, in the southernmost tip of Spain, enjoyed dreamy winter weather with temperatures of 17 degrees Celsius and sunshine; it marked the
Apart from the new balance rule – which, for the first time, applies a
For the first time, a testing limit has been written into the regulations for the 2021 Superbike World Championship. Fixed teams were allowed a maximum of twelve days of testing with their regular riders between the end of the 2025 and 2026 seasons without any concessions; the official tests organised by promoter Liberty are included in this – in 2026, these consisted of two days at the start of the season at Phillip Island.
SBK: Extensive testing despite high costs
For next season, the number of test days will be reduced from twelve to ten, leaving eight for private testing. “In other major championships, there are four or six test days,” said SBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla, drawing a comparison with MotoGP. “We used to have twelve, plus the days when the riders rode their private production bikes, which aren’t far off a Superbike. The riders train, train and train. We can’t talk about costs on the one hand and then test like mad on the other.”
What’s more, unsuccessful manufacturers who are granted technical concessions have additional test days. Furthermore, all manufacturers maintain a test team to varying degrees.
“The reduction in test days is coming next year,” Lavilla told SPEEDWEEK.com. “At the same time, a proposal has been put forward to increase flexibility on the Friday practice session. Whether this goes through depends on whether the MSMA (the manufacturers’ alliance – the author) gives it the green light.”
The fact that there will be a further reduction of two days for 2028 only has an impact on paper. The pre-season test in Australia will no longer count as such due to the
First outing for the MotoGP riders
Following the Jerez test on 25–26 November, action continues in Valencia on 9–10 December. Things are set to get exciting there, as we’ll see the four new riders for the first time: Alongside Supersport champion Albert Arenas (Go Eleven Ducati), MotoGP riders Jack Miller (Pata Yamaha), Brad Binder (ROKiT BMW) and Franco Morbidelli (Aruba.it Ducati) will be in action. They are only allowed to test from December onwards, as their season runs until the end of November.
Teams & riders for the 2027 Superbike World Championship:
BMW: Miguel Oliveira (P), Brad Binder (ZA)
Bimota: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)
Honda: Jake Dixon (GB), Somkiat Chantra (T)
Kawasaki: Garrett Gerloff (USA)
Pata Yamaha: Andrea Locatelli (I), Jack Miller (AUS)
GRT Yamaha: Remy Gardner (AUS), Stefano Manzi (I)
MotoXracing Yamaha: Mattia Rato (I), Twan Smits (NL)
Aruba.it Ducati: Iker Lecuona (E), Franco Morbidelli (I)
Barni Spark Ducati: Yari Montella (I), Xavier Vierge (E)
Marc VDS Ducati: Sam Lowes (GB)
Motocorsa Ducati: Alberto Surra (I)
Advocates Ducati: Tommy Bridewell (GB)
Go Eleven Ducati: Lorenzo Baldassarri (I), Albert Arenas (E)
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