Even though all the major decisions had already been decided in the smallest World Championship class, the 25 Moto3 riders were out to put on the best possible show in front of packed stands in Valencia. KTM-Ajo rookie Brian Uriarte attracted a great deal of attention. The Spaniard had secured pole position ahead of David Almansa and world champion Maximo Quiles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quiles, who won at Portimão a week ago, was competing in his final Moto3 race in Valencia, as were Intact star Almansa, Alvaro Carpe and David Munoz. Under slightly overcast skies and with the air temperature still a cool 13 degrees, the field set off on their warm-up lap. Joel Kelso was absent from the start; the Aussie had sustained several fractures during qualifying. Following a poor Q1, it was the Austrian Leo Rammerstorfer who had to start the 20-lap final from the very back of the grid.

By Moto3 standards, the race got off to a very orderly start: Urirate led the way ahead of Almansa, Quiles and Carpe, followed by the Finn Rico Salmela ahead of Guido Pini from Italy. Quiles didn’t last long. At the end of the second lap, the KTM in CF Moto colours took the lead for the first time. Whilst Alvaro Carpe followed suit and tried to make life difficult for Quiles, Pini slid out at Turn 6. As a result, a leading group of five young riders had formed early on.

Polesetter Brian Uriarte bog als Führender in die erste Kurve Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Polesetter Brian Uriarte bog als Führender in die erste Kurve © Gold and Goose Photography

Advertisement

Advertisement

The top five gave each other no quarter. Despite several changes in position – by lap 4, Carpe had taken the lead – the gap to sixth-placed Fernandez (Leopard-Honda) continued to grow steadily. By the end of the sixth lap, the leading group had already pulled away by 1.6 seconds. Behind the lone leader Fernandez was a second group of six riders, led by Intact rider David Munoz.

Topic of the week MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez: How he managed to defeat Aprilia Marc Marquez made up a 102-point deficit in the 2026 MotoGP season. Aprilia had all the cards in its hand this year with Bezzecchi and Martin – and lost the title battle. Sebastian Fränzschky Read More

Leo Rammerstorfer showed great determination. After a third of the race, the Austrian had moved up to 22nd place. At the front, World Championship runner-up David Almansa had now moved into the lead for the first time. Champion Quiles sensed the threat and immediately moved up to P2 to prevent the German team’s number 22 from getting away. The final GP went brilliantly for Almansa, but not so well for the team’s second rider. David Munoz, who is still suffering from recent injuries, was forced to retire his KTM on lap 10 – an unfortunate end to two injury-free years and three GP victories.

The picture at the very front remained unchanged. The group of five, with Almansa leading the way and Salmela bringing up the rear, now had a six-second lead over Adrian Fernandez. With five laps to go before the final Moto3 chequered flag of 2026, the action heated up. Quiles and Almansa swapped positions several times. Carpe went wide at Turn 2 and was relegated to the back of the group. Further back in P6 – the fastest Honda rider, Adrian Fernandez.

Alvaro Carpe schob sich in der letzten Kurve auf die zweite Position Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Alvaro Carpe schob sich in der letzten Kurve auf die zweite Position © Gold and Goose Photography

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even on the penultimate lap, five riders were battling for victory in the order: Uriarte, Quiles, Almansa, Carpe and Salmela. Any one of them could have emerged as the winner of the final lap. Then came the final lap of the 2026 season, in which Maximo Quiles had made his mark. Quiles led the quintet, with only Almansa able to keep up. But the three Red Bull riders didn’t give up. Carpe and Uriarte managed to close the gap once more and launch an attack in the final sector.

Maximo Quiles beendete seine Moto3-Karriere mit einem dritten Platz Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Maximo Quiles beendete seine Moto3-Karriere mit einem dritten Platz © Gold and Goose Photography

At the very front, David Almansa had managed to squeeze past Quiles before Turn 6. The Intact rider took a huge risk and managed to gain a few metres. Meanwhile, Quiles came under attack from Carpe. Quiles, Carpe and Uriarte entered the final corner side by side. At the finish line, Almansa took the win ahead of Alvaro Carpe and world champion Maximo Quiles. Intact ace Almansa had a 0.33-second lead at the finish line. Rico Salmela, in fifth place, was less than a second behind the winner.

Notably, Adrian Fernandez, who had been running safely in sixth place for much of the race, was overtaken in the final stages by Aspar rider Marco Morelli. Four more Spaniards – Fernandez, Rios, Cruces and Esteban – rounded off the top 10. The final World Championship point for 15th place went to Britain’s Scott Ogden, who will no longer be competing in the Moto3 World Championship in 2027.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leo Rammerstorfer managed to make up another place. However, finishing in 20th place, his rookie season ended without any points. In 2027, the rider from the Mühlviertel region will compete on a KTM for Alessandro Tonucci’s team.