Following a thrilling Moto3 race , the final World Championship decider of the season was set to take place in Valencia. IntactGP rider Manuel Gonzalez went into the Moto2 showdown with a 4.5-point lead over Pramac rider Izan Guevara. On the starting grid, however, the challenger had the upper hand: Guevara was in third place, whilst Gonzalez was down in tenth after a botched qualifying session.

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Gonzalez’s IntactGP team-mate Senna Agius had secured pole position. Between him and Guevara was Aspar rider Daniel Holgado. For Guevara, the maths was simple: a win would see him crowned World Champion regardless of Gonzalez’s result.

Starting from fourth on the grid, Alex Escrig got off to the best start and entered the first corner ahead of Senna Agius. As early as Turn 2, there were two multi-car crashes: Alonso Lopez collided with Daniel Holgado and also took Ivan Ortola out of the race. Further back, David Alonso, Taiyo Furusato, Xabi Zurutuza and Adrian Ferrandez were involved in a collision.

Gonzalez made up a lot of places at the start

Manuel Gonzalez moved up from 10th on the grid to 4th amidst the chaos, but was unable to keep up with the leading trio of Escrig, Guevara and Agius. At the front, Escrig set the pace on his Forward. At the start of the fourth lap, Agius overtook Guevara and moved into second place. This played into the hands of his IntactGP team-mate Gonzalez in the title race.

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Gonzalez came under pressure from Collin Veijer and had a moment of panic on lap 5. One lap later, Veijer overtook him and pushed the championship leader down to fifth place. This turned the title race on its head: Guevara was lapping alone in third place and suddenly found himself half a point ahead of Gonzalez in the virtual championship standings.

At the start of the eleventh lap, Agius braked past Escrig at Turn 1 and took the lead. Behind him, Veijer was closing in on Guevara with every lap. By the halfway point of the race, the Spaniard in third place had just a one-second lead. Gonzalez stayed close to Veijer but did not launch an attack.

High tension in the final third of the race

Two laps later, Veijer was just six tenths of a second behind Guevara. Gonzalez remained within sight in fifth place, but was too far back to mount an attack on Veijer. At the front, Agius maintained a lead of more than half a second over Escrig.

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Alex Escrig aus Valencia: Platz 2 beim Finale Foto: Gold and Goose Alex Escrig aus Valencia: Platz 2 beim Finale © Gold and Goose

With five laps to go, Guevara, Veijer and Gonzalez closed the gap between them. Guevara had a moment of panic coming out of the final corner and lost momentum. Veijer overtook him on the home straight and took third place. This meant the virtual World Championship standings swung once again in Gonzalez’s favour.

Guevara took a big risk to stay in touch with Veijer. Gonzalez continued to watch and did not actively intervene. With two laps to go, Guevara was within striking distance of Veijer, whilst Gonzalez had fallen behind and was now merely an observer.

Traumfinale: Senna Agius gewann das Moto2-Finale in Valencia Foto: Gold and Goose Traumfinale: Senna Agius gewann das Moto2-Finale in Valencia © Gold and Goose

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Guevara took a big risk but couldn’t get past Veijer

The final lap was set to decide the World Championship. Guevara continued to take big risks in a bid to overtake Veijer. Gonzalez was already a second behind his World Championship rival. Guevara was unable to pull off a manoeuvre, and Gonzalez clinched the World Championship title with a 2.5-point lead.

Collin Veijer holte Platz 3 beim Finale – und machte Gonzalez zum Champion Foto: Gold and Goose Collin Veijer holte Platz 3 beim Finale – und machte Gonzalez zum Champion © Gold and Goose

Victory went to Agius, who bid a stylish farewell to Moto2. Next year, the Australian will be riding a KTM RC16 for Tech3. Escrig secured a strong second place at the Moto2 season finale. Veijer completed the podium, securing the World Championship title for IntactGP and Gonzalez.

Vize-Weltmeister der Moto2: Pramac-Pilot Izan Guevara Foto: Gold and Goose Vize-Weltmeister der Moto2: Pramac-Pilot Izan Guevara © Gold and Goose

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Luca Lunetta finished sixth. Jose Antonio Rueda, Adrian Huertas, Celestino Vietti and Daniel Munoz rounded off the top 10. The final points went to Filip Salac, Barry Baltus, Tony Arbolino, Deniz Öncü and Angel Piqueras.