Red Bull Racing fans had high hopes for a strong result from Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar during qualifying in Qatar. In the first qualifying segment, the two team-mates were the closest challengers to the Mercedes stars George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, who had already set the pace in free practice.

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In Q2, Hadjar even managed to finish ahead of Formula 1 champion Antonelli. On his fastest lap, he was 29 thousandths faster than the 20-year-old from Bologna. Verstappen, however, was 62 thousandths off the Italian’s time at the end of the middle segment of the qualifying session, finishing fourth on the Q2 timesheet.

Red Bull Racing team principal Laurent Mekies: A challenge to McLaren

However, when the battle for the top 10 grid positions really heated up, the gap to the frontrunners was wider. Whilst Russell took pole and Antonelli snatched second place on the front row, the Red Bull Racing duo had to settle for fifth and sixth places, with Hadjar the faster of the two. The gap to the Briton’s pole time was just under six tenths of a second – a significant margin.

Red Bull Racing team principal Laurent Mekies admitted in an interview with ‘Sky Sports F1’ after qualifying: “We lacked the pace in Q3 to challenge Mercedes. They’ve been much, much faster than us all weekend. It’s true that our gap was slightly smaller in Q1 and Q2 and we were closer to them. In Q3, however, we saw the same differences as we did in practice on Friday and Saturday morning.”

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Given the experience from the three free practice sessions, it came as no great surprise that Mercedes remained faster. However, the team principal hadn’t expected Hadjar and Verstappen to finish behind Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. “That’s the real disappointment – we were beaten by both McLarens by a tenth, and you could say that we lost out on relative performance in the third qualifying segment. So we’ve still got a bit of work to do. Mercedes is probably out of reach, but we’ll give it our all to battle against McLaren,” explained the Frenchman.