Behind ZXMoto is Zhang Xue, the former founder of Kove, who launched the company in 2024 and has consistently focused on keeping the bike’s weight low ever since. The ZXMoto 350 Scrambler, which was unveiled as a prototype at the Milan Motorcycle Show, embodies this guiding principle. Both visually and technically, the motorbike takes its cue from classic single-cylinder enduro bikes of the 1980s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the heart of the prototype is an air- and oil-cooled 350 cc four-stroke single-cylinder engine. Judging by the compact design of the cylinder head and valve cover, we can infer that the four valves are driven by an overhead camshaft and rocker arms. ZXMoto quotes 39 PS at 8,000 rpm and 32 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Power is transmitted via a six-speed gearbox, and ZXMoto states a top speed of 137 km/h.

Should the figure of 135 kg stated in the technical specifications be carried over to the production model, the ZXMoto 350 Scrambler would weigh significantly less than typical mid-range touring enduros and around 20 kg more than pure-bred racing enduros. For the European market, however, this would present a dilemma. With a power output of 39 PS (28.6 kW), this motorbike would have to weigh at least 145 kg to be ridden on an A2 licence.

Die 350 Scrambler am EICMA-Messestand von ZXMoto: Wie ist das Interesse? Foto: EICMA Die 350 Scrambler am EICMA-Messestand von ZXMoto: Wie ist das Interesse? © EICMA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Various prototypes have been spotted with wire-spoke wheels in the sizes 21/18 and 19/18 inches. The fuel tank capacity is stated as 15 litres. It remains to be seen which suspension components will be fitted in the eventual production version; earlier development stages were fitted with components from KYB. To meet current emissions standards, the fuel mixture is managed via electronic petrol injection. Two riding modes (Rain and Sport), a deactivatable dual-channel ABS and cruise control are planned.

Topic of the week MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez: How he managed to defeat Aprilia Marc Marquez made up a 102-point deficit in the 2026 MotoGP season. Aprilia had all the cards in its hand this year with Bezzecchi and Martin – and lost the title battle. Read More

Anyone currently looking for a lightweight, technically simple, off-road-capable motorbike might be tempted to look for a Suzuki DR350 from the early 1990s. They will find that almost all the second-hand motorbikes on offer are run-down wrecks. Anyone who owns a well-maintained Suzuki DR350 isn’t going to part with it. 32 PS at 7600 rpm is sufficient off-road; far more important are a kerb weight of 140 kg with a full tank and a manageable seat height of 910 mm, coupled with a generous suspension travel of 280 mm. Similar new motorbikes on the market today may have around 20 PS more power, but they also weigh 25 to 35 kg more.

Gabs schon mal: Beschert uns ZXMoto die Nachfolgerin der Suzuki DR 350? Foto: Archiv Lüthi Gabs schon mal: Beschert uns ZXMoto die Nachfolgerin der Suzuki DR 350? © Archiv Lüthi

For anyone who, without any racing ambitions, wants to enjoy tackling light to moderately difficult off-road sections, in the subjective opinion of this SPEEDWEEK writer, a Suzuki DR350 is the more suitable motorbike than the current bestsellers in the lower mid-range enduro segment. Zhang Xue evidently shares this view and displayed the prototype of the 350 Scrambler at his stand in Milan to gauge the public’s reaction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether, and if so when, series production of the ZXMoto 350 Scrambler will commence, whether the model will be launched in Europe and at what price – none of this has been finalised yet; should series production go ahead, the market launch is initially planned for Asia.