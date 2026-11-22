This year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans featured Ferrari Challenge Europe races as part of the supporting programme. An interesting racing car took centre stage: the 296 Challenge. This racer is set to be succeeded in 2027 by a new model, which has just been unveiled at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmeló during the Finali Mondiali Ferrari and bears the fitting name 296 Challenge Evo. Under the bonnet of the 296 Challenge Evo lies a V6 twin-turbo engine with a displacement of 2,992 litres. The car delivers 700 PS and weighs 1,330 kilograms. It is already the tenth Challenge model from Ferrari since 1993.

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The aim with the Evo was to boost absolute performance without compromising on handling. Work was carried out on the aerodynamics, for example. Two standard configurations are being introduced: HD (High Downforce) and LD (Low Drag). On the 296 Challenge Evo, maximum downforce has increased by twelve per cent compared with the 296 Challenge. In the Low Drag configuration, aerodynamic drag has been reduced by four per cent. Consistency over the race distance and tyre wear have also been improved.

Ferrari carried out a comparative test on the Mugello circuit. In the High Downforce configuration, the Evo was around 0.8 seconds faster than the current 296 Challenge. With this new race car, Ferrari is targeting not only experienced gentleman drivers, but also, explicitly, up-and-coming young talents who wish to make the move into GT3 racing in the future. It is therefore fitting that, with the new 296 Challenge Evo, Ferrari is bringing the driving experience even closer to that of the 296 GT3 Evo.

The 296 Challenge Evo will make its debut in 2027, initially in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe and the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America. 2027 also marks the 35th anniversary of the Ferrari Challenge. After that, however, the new car is also set to be used in the other Ferrari Challenge series. In 2027, the format of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe will also undergo some changes. At the rounds in Mugello, Hockenheim and Valencia, 40-minute endurance races will be introduced. These will also feature a pit stop, during which the driver can be changed (if desired).

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Its sibling: the Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale

In addition to the 296 Challenge Evo, Ferrari has also unveiled the 296 Challenge Stradale – a production model linked to the race car. The 296 Challenge Stradale is also powered by the 2.992-litre V6 twin-turbo engine. In this model, however, the engine delivers 670 PS and is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox derived from Formula 1. As with the 296 Challenge Evo, Ferrari has also opted not to include a hybrid system in the 296 Challenge Stradale. This has a positive impact on weight and complexity. The two cars were developed in close collaboration to highlight the symbiotic relationship between the Prancing Horse’s racing and production vehicles.