This is where we usually say: Every week from Tuesday, we present a little piece of motorsport history, mostly from the archives of our photo partners XPB and Grand Prix Photo. Tell us who you can recognise (Example: Jo Siffert, Monza, 1970) and join in the guessing game for the honour of it – there’s nothing to be won. Send your answer to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com. The closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday of the current week.

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Entry is free of charge. The competition is open to anyone aged 18 or over. Employees of the participating companies are excluded. The judges’ decision is final. Any data submitted as part of the quiz will be used solely for the purposes of running the competition and will not be passed on to third parties. Further information can be found in our privacy policy.

In the last quiz, our clue was: Thumbs up for this driver, all’s well with the car, thumbs down for this Grand Prix.

It was the Frenchman Didier Pironi in his Ferrari at the 1981 Las Vegas weekend. The race on that embarrassing ‘Mickey Mouse’ circuit has about as much in common with today’s glamorous Las Vegas Grand Prix as a bow and arrow has with a moon rocket.

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Didier Pironi mit seinem Ferrari in Las Vegas 1981 Foto: Grand Prix Photo Didier Pironi mit seinem Ferrari in Las Vegas 1981 © Grand Prix Photo

Now, I might perhaps ramble on a bit about that Formula 1 fiasco back then and tell you a bit about Didier Pironi.

But I won’t be doing that this time, given the current circumstances. Because, after almost 700 issues, ‘Racing Rarities’ is retiring.

Every week I’ve tried to present a rare scene from our favourite sport, often making it a little more challenging. But no matter how much I cranked up the difficulty, I was constantly amazed by the readers’ vast expertise. Even the toughest brainteasers were no match for our readers’ expertise – well done!

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Some participants even turned the tables and occasionally sent me photos, asking if I might be able to solve the puzzle. Sometimes I could, sometimes I couldn’t.

Many puzzle enthusiasts took the time to share their memories of a particular driver, a racing team or a venue in relation to the puzzle. I always really appreciated them taking the time to do so.

Readers often asked: ‘How many puzzle enthusiasts take part each time?’ The answer – that usually depended on the level of difficulty. As a rule of thumb, the more puzzling the puzzle, the fewer participants. At peak times, we’d receive a few hundred emails a week.

For some, the puzzles were too difficult; for others, too easy – but they were rarely of no interest to the readership.

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So why the stop now? Quite simply: I’m retiring and stepping back from day-to-day operations at SPEEDWEEK.com. It’s time for younger contributors to take on the busy day-to-day workload.

I’d like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt thanks to the motorsport enthusiasts who have been with us since the very beginning of SPEEDWEEK – first as a magazine, then as a website at .com. Thank you also for your understanding whenever, in the fast-paced nature of the job, the odd typo found its way into the published text.

A special mention must go to those readers who have been with me for more than forty years – even before the Speedweek era began.

To everyone – a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart for your interest. Please continue to support SPEEDWEEK.com; the world of motor racing will continue to produce many more fascinating stories, which you can read more about here.

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Yours,

Mathias Brunner