Moto2 farce in Valencia: Fragile penalty system threw the World Championship title into disarray!
Manuel Gonzalez was celebrated as the Moto2 World Champion, then penalties against other riders changed the result twice. Valencia shows just how vulnerable the system is: half a point saved the title.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Shortly before 1 pm, the final Moto2 race of the season had finished.
Initially, a rumour circulated in the paddock that Collin Veijer would receive a penalty. Had only the third-placed rider been demoted, Guevara and Gonzalez would each have moved up a place. The title would have remained with Gonzalez by a margin of 1.5 points.
Total chaos: three results, disqualifications and penalties
Then the organisers published a new classification in which three riders were suddenly disqualified: Alex Escrig, Veijer and Jose Antonio Rueda. It was initially unclear exactly what had happened and which result would stand.
In the next standings, only Rueda remained disqualified. His motorbike was below the minimum weight. Escrig and Veijer each received a 16-second time penalty for breaching tyre pressure regulations and were classified in 11th and 14th places respectively. Guevara thus moved up to second place, with Gonzalez in third. In the end, half a point decided the World Championship.
Just imagine if Gonzalez hadn’t had that half a point in his favour. He is celebrated as world champion in front of his team and the fans. Two hours later, he learns that the title goes to Guevara after all, because two other riders’ tyre pressures were outside the specified limits. We were spared that in Valencia. But how could such a fragile system have come about, in which something like this is possible?
When it comes to the minimum weight, the responsibility clearly lies with the team. Anyone falling below it has made a serious blunder. Fortunately, that rarely happens. That is precisely why I would be interested to know what happened with Ajo. The Finnish team is one of the best in the field. The fact that they made a mistake on such a fundamental requirement of all things is remarkable.
Tyre pressure penalties jeopardise the sport
When it comes to tyre pressure, the question for me is how the regulations can be changed without compromising safety. Can Pirelli develop a tyre that functions safely across a wider pressure range?
And if a minimum pressure is required: why not measure it before the start, as in the Superbike World Championship? If a pre-race check is sufficient, a breach can be resolved before the lights go out. If it isn’t sufficient, an explanation should be provided as to why a retrospective penalty is supposed to be the better solution here.
The current tyre pressure penalties are frustrating for riders and fans alike. It does even more harm to the sport when a disqualification is initially recorded in the results, only for the same rider to later receive a time penalty. After a finale like the one in Valencia, the focus should have been on how Gonzalez and Guevara battled for the title right up to the final lap. Instead, the first order of business was to work out which classification was valid.
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