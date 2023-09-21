Formula V: How a US boy shaved the Austria stars

At the Eifel Cup race on the southern loop of the Nürburgring 55 years ago, a US-American with a US construction achieved for the first time what no other non-European Formula Vee driver had ever been able to do before: 30-year-old Bill Scott beat the Austrians, who were so used to winning, to the ground. And he did it so clearly that it really hurt.

Actually, everyone should have been forewarned, because a few weeks earlier at the legendary rain and fog race on the Nordschleife, US boy Bill Scott showed himself to be a fierce fighter and finished only a few seconds behind winner Dr. Helmut Marko in second place. The bearded man from overseas stayed right there afterwards and trained diligently on the 7.7 km long, treacherous Südschleife.

And then they all arrived for the final race of the European Cup, the stars of the guild from Austria, Germany, Benelux, Sweden and other nations.

On the rainy race day, Scott needed only three laps with his US construction "Zink Special" to storm through the entire field to the top after a totally failed qualifying from 14th place.

Some 30,000 spectators watched in amazement as the US boy picked off one after the other with almost playful ease and made the supposedly unbeatable supermen and perennial winners Huber, Marko, Riedl, Pankl & Co. look pretty old in their Kaimann and Austro Vs.



When the chequered flag fell after 15 laps, Scott had a lead of almost 20 seconds over Werner Riedl and Günther Huber. For Formula Vee forces at the time, that was a world away.



The delegation from VW of America who had come along rejoiced, but the Austrians and Europeans were speechless. Only Formula Vee Europe managing director Anton Konrad and VW boss Dr. Carl Hahn were jubilant about the US sensational victory ("the best thing that could have happened to Formula Vee", Konrad said).



Even the fact that the Austrians had a clear fourfold triumph in the final standings of the European Championship could not really improve the day's mood of the so brutally brushed-off gentlemen.



On the podium there were irritated Austrians and a good-humoured VW board member Dr. Hahn, who had already jumped in the air when Scott crossed the finish line. After all, until recently he had been VW's head of sales in the USA and had played a major role in setting up Formula Vee there. Scott was one of Hahn's protégés during his time in the US.



Two years after this grandiose victory, however, the Nürburgring, the site of his greatest triumph, became a nightmare for Bill Scott. While crossing the main road in Adenau, he was hit by a car and seriously injured. Complicated leg and bone fractures as well as internal injuries put him out of action for a long time. His promising racing career seemed to be over.



But the strong-willed Scott, permanently dependent on a walking stick after recovery, fought his way back into the cockpit despite his disability and won numerous Formula Vee championships in his home country, the USA, in the years that followed.



With Tom Milner Sen. as his business partner, he finally ran his own racing team and taught chief drivers and bodyguards from politics, the military and business what to do in an emergency in his "Anti Terrorist Driving School".



On 7 December 2009, Scott, who was also a geology professor, died of cancer at the age of 71 in Middleburg, Virginia, near Washington.