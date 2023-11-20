Lifestyle of most Supersport riders: Modest

Many teams now require a rider to bring money with them in order to ride a season in the Supersport World Championship. Frenchman Valentin Debise gives an insight into his situation.

Motorsport is a cost-intensive and challenging hobby, even more so for a professional. After all, to be competitive in a world championship, you have to be in top physical condition and train every day. There is no time for a normal working relationship. And apart from the best top teams and the best categories, there are hardly any salaries to earn a living or even support a family. In series such as the Supersport World Championship, many riders even have to contribute to the teams' budgets in order to secure a place.

Our colleagues from Paddock-GP asked Valentin Debise whether he can make a living from his job. The Frenchman rode his first full season in the Supersport World Championship this year and finished fifth in the World Championship with the Yamaha team GMT94.



"Making a living from it - it depends. It varies a lot, because it depends on your nationality, how many personal sponsors you have and so on. This year I got a salary at GMT94. It wasn't much, but at least I got paid," said the 31-year-old. "I also have personal sponsors, but I spend 90 per cent, probably more like 95 per cent, on my training and not on normal life. I really don't have an extravagant lifestyle. Apart from motorbike training, which costs me a lot of money, I don't spend much else."

Debise looks a little enviously at his fellow racers who have more financial leeway.



"Dominique Aegerter has a lot of sponsors from Switzerland. He will earn money, even if he doesn't train much. But there aren't many riders like him in the paddock, I've already found that out," said Debise. "There aren't many who can train intensively either. The Turkish riders train a lot, but for them the government pays for everything, which makes it easier. So it's very different and depends a lot on the individual partners and their lifestyle."

Modesty is therefore not just a virtue, but a necessity.