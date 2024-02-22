Comtoyou Racing with Aston Martin works drivers

Comtoyou Racing is entering into a long-term partnership with Aston Martin Racing for the 2024 season. On Wednesday 21 February, the Belgian team presented its Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for the first time. This first official appearance was highly symbolic: by unveiling the car as part of the presentation of the anniversary edition of the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa, the Belgian team also announced that it is aiming for a leading role in the Belgian classic from 26 to 30 June.

"The team has been testing the new Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for several weeks now to get to know it better," smiled team boss Jean-Michel Baert, who was present at the opening event at Stavelot Abbey. "But we are particularly pleased to be able to present him to the public for the first time. As a Belgian team, it's clear that the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa was one of the reasons why we decided to enter the GT category. To be able to compete with Aston Martin in the anniversary edition fills us with pride. Knowing that we will be competing with such a prestigious field of drivers, who are definitely capable of going for the win, further boosts our motivation!"

It will be a few more weeks before we know which drivers will be representing Comtoyou Racing. "We are still in talks to finalise our crews," confirms team boss François Verbist. "We have many contacts and we are still open to last-minute discussions. Our goal is clear: we want to put together the best possible crews while also taking into account the constraints that a team like ours faces."

One thing is certain: the partnership between Aston Martin Racing and Comtoyou will take the form of a presence in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup with a trio of official AMR drivers. This team will attempt to bring Aston Martin its second victory in the great Belgian endurance classic. The first came in 1948 with St John Horsfall and Leslie Johnson in an Aston Martin 2-Litre Sports.

Danish drivers Nicki Thiim and Marco Sørensen, who won the FIA WEC World Endurance Championship in the GTE Pro class with Aston Martin, will once again form a team. They will be joined by new AMR contract driver Mattia Drudi, last year's champion in the Sprint Cup of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe.

Nicki Thiim, who finished on the podium at the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa in 2021 and 2023, is aiming for victory this year. "Unlike my previous appearances, Spa will not be a one-off, because we will take part in all five races of the Endurance Cup," confirms the 34-year-old Dane. "I'm delighted to be competing in this championship, which is undoubtedly the toughest in the world of GT3 racing, with a large number of starts consisting of official drivers. The Comtoyou Racing team has motivated me enormously and I'm looking forward to starting the season with them."

Nicki Thiim and Marco Sørensen, nicknamed 'Dane Train', won the WEC GTE-Pro class together in 2016 and 2020, in addition to their podium finish at Spa in 2021. Since then, Marco has added a world title in the GTE-Am class to his list of successes in 2022, highlighted by a class win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This time, it is the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa that the 33-year-old wants to win.

"I am convinced that we can deliver great performances with the Comtoyou Racing Team," confirms the former formula driver Sørensen. "I'm looking forward to the start of the season. With the arrival of the new car, we all have a lot to learn: the team, the engineers, the drivers and so on. But I am sure that we will all enjoy working together. Comtoyou has already proven its qualities as a team and we are highly motivated. We can't wait to get started!"

Alongside the must-watch duo, Italian Mattia Drudi is a newcomer to Aston Martin Racing. His performances in 2023, particularly his title in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup, have made the 25-year-old Italian one of the rising stars of the GT scene.

"I'm really looking forward to my first season as an official Aston Martin Racing driver," reveals the driver from Misano. "And sharing the car with such fast and experienced team-mates as Nicki and Marco is an honour. I witnessed Comtoyou's GT debut as an opponent in 2023 and they immediately showed their potential. I think we can have big ambitions with the new Aston Martin Vantage GT3. We have a busy month ahead of us with lots of testing, but I am confident that we will be ready for the first race of the season."

The Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe will begin with a 3-hour race at the Circuit Paul Ricard from 5 to 7 April. The Endurance Cup will then continue with the anniversary edition of the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa (26-30 June). The Nürburgring (26-28 July), Monza (20-22 September) and the 6 Hours of Jeddah (21-23 November) complete the programme.