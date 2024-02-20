Aprilia All Stars 2024: Party in Misano

The big party for Aprilia fans will take place on 8 June 2024 at the Misano racetrack. All of the brand's MotoGP riders will be there, along with many others.

It will be a unique opportunity to see Aprilia's MotoGP race bikes in action and ask the brand's riders for an autograph - no entry fee! Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales, Lorenzo Savadori, Miguel Oliveira, and Raúl Fernández will celebrate Aprilia, the European brand with the most victories in the Road World Championships, currently with 297 GP triumphs.

Of course, Max Biaggi, who won six world championship titles for Aprilia, was 250cc world champion four times and won the Superbike World Championship twice after a sensational comeback, cannot be missing.

Jacopo Cerutti and Francesco Montanari, who took part in the Africa Eco Race with an Aprilia Tuareg 660, a rally over around 6000 kilometres from Monaco to Dakar/Senegal, will also be celebrating. Cerutti won this race by a superior margin, proving Aprilia's off-road expertise.

An exhibition will showcase the racing bikes of the past, and visitors will also be able to test ride Aprilia production bikes. Radio DeeJay will provide the soundtrack, food stands will cater for the physical well-being, mechandising stands will provide fun shopping and Japanese photographer Aki Kusudo will show the Far Eastern view of Aprilia in his exhibition.