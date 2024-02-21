Indian FTR x RSD: Another Super Hooligan

Only 300 will be made worldwide: Roland Sands Design has designed an Indian FTR R Carbon and modelled it on the successful flat track racers. Looks cool.

The technical starting position leaves little to be desired: The Indian FTR R Carbon is equipped with adjustable suspension elements from Öhlins. The front wheel is braked with four-piston radial brake callipers from Brembo.

The other highlights: Round touchscreen with a 4-inch diameter, traction and wheelie control, cornering ABS, cruise control, three riding modes, plus cast wheels in 17 mm format at the front and rear allow the fitting of tyres with high grip up to race track-compatible tyres.

The additional designation carbon is explained by carbon parts such as mudguards, airbix and passenger seat covers and the tank. The short-stroke V2 with a 60° cylinder angle produces 120 hp at 7750 rpm and 118 Nm at 6000 rpm from 1203 cc. The carbon fibre version of the FTR weighs 235 kg ready to ride.

There was not much left for designer Roland Sands to do with the technology. The Super Hooligan is additionally equipped with silencers from Akrapovic and refined with adjustable footrests from Gilles Tooling and milled parts for the oil cap and radiator cap.

All the more was invested in the styling with a special sticker set and the obligatory numbered badge to document that this is one of 300 limited edition motorbikes. At 20,400 euros, the surcharge on the FTR R Carbon is a comparatively moderate 1500 euros.