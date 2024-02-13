First pictures: New HRC colours for Mir and Marini

The Repsol Honda factory team led by Joan Mir and Luca Marini has just revealed the secret of the new colours for the 2024 MotoGP season in Madrid - and the design has indeed changed significantly.

HRC and Repsol have been competing together in the highest class of the Motorcycle World Championship since 1995, and the pairing will enter their 30th season together in 2024. For years, Honda fans knew that the characteristic orange and red colours of the mineral oil giant and figurehead Marc Márquez would not be shaken. The early departure of the eight-time world champion at the end of the 2023 season - after eleven years, six MotoGP titles, five triple crown wins, 59 GP victories, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions - marked the end of an era.

This is also reflected in the new livery of the factory RC213V for the 2024 MotoGP season, which was unveiled on Tuesday morning with a spectacular light show at Warner Bros in Spain's capital Madrid. Red Bull, an important sponsor, disappeared completely from the panelling. Although Repsol remained on board, it no longer dominates the design. Instead, HRC blue makes a prominent return. The look is complemented by a lot of black (including on the rims) and white accents.

Repsol Honda's successes in the premier class (since 1995)

15 world championship titles:

6 Marc Márquez: 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019

4 Mick Doohan: 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998

2 Valentino Rossi: 2002, 2003

1 Casey Stoner: 2011

1 Nicky Hayden: 2006

1 Alex Crivillé: 1999



183 GP victories:

Marc Márquez: 59

Mick Doohan: 35

Dani Pedrosa: 31

Valentino Rossi: 20

Casey Stoner: 15

Alex Crivillé: 14

Tadayuki Okada: 4

Nicky Hayden: 3

Andrea Dovizioso: 1

Tohru Ukawa: 1



455 podium places:

Dani Pedrosa: 112

Marc Márquez: 101

Mick Doohan: 48

Alex Crivillé: 44

Valentino Rossi: 31

Casey Stoner: 26

Nicky Hayden: 25

Tadayuki Okada: 21

Andrea Dovizioso: 15

Tohru Ukawa: 10

Sete Gibernau: 5

Max Biaggi: 4

Alex Barros: 4

Takuma Aoki: 3

Shinichi Itoh: 2

Alex Márquez: 2

Pol Espargaró: 2