Official: Kawa hopeful Huertas moves to Ducati

For regular readers of SPEEDWEEK.com, this news comes as no surprise. Back in early August, our magazine reported on Aruba Ducati boss Stefano Cecconi's plans to sign Kawasaki talent Adrian Huertas for the 2024 Supersport World Championship. There, the 20-year-old will take over the Panigale V2 955 from World Championship leader Nicolò Bulega, who is moving up to the World Superbike Championship alongside Álvaro Bautista. The deal was officially confirmed a few minutes ago.



"We welcome Adrian Huertas with great enthusiasm. We have great confidence in his talent and we are sure that he will bring us a lot of joy," said Aruba boss Stefano Cecconi. "The determination with which he has accepted our proposal has pleased us and underlines the quality of the project started two years ago when we decided, together with Feel Racing, to embark on a new adventure in the World Supersport Championship. We see the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team as a kind of school where young riders can develop and then continue their career in the official Superbike team - as happened with Nicolò Bulega. Adrian is considered one of the best young riders in the paddock and we expect him to continue to develop and achieve important results."

Huertas made his debut in the production-based World Championship paddock in 2020 at just 16 years old in the Supersport 300, which he won the following year with MTM Kawasaki. Since 2022, Huertas has competed in the intermediate category with the Belgian team and established himself in the top-5 this year. At Misano, Donington and Magny-Cours, the Kawasaki rider narrowly missed the podium in fourth place on the ZX-6R.

Because of his strong performances, Huertas was recently rewarded by Kawasaki with a Superbike test. Now Huertas outed himself as a Ducati fan.



"I am very happy with this agreement. To ride for the Aruba.it Racing Team is a great privilege for me," cheered Huertas. "Becoming a Ducati rider is a dream come true. I have supported Ducati since I was a kid and now I have the chance to race the Panigale V2. I have a goal: I want to be the first rider to win the world championship in all three categories. I've already achieved that in the Supersport World Championship 300 and I think the Aruba.it Racing Team is definitely the best choice to keep believing in that goal."