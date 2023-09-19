John McPhee (29): New job with Ducati team

It was a good match: John McPhee could not be satisfied with his rookie season with Vince64 Kawasaki and parted amicably, at the same time Davide Giugliano's Ducati team was looking for a promising replacement for the injured Oliver Bayliss. Already in Aragon, the Scot will pilot the orphaned Panigale V2.

It is the second big change for McPhee this year. First the 29-year-old had to get used to the much heavier and more powerful Kawasaki ZX-6R from Moto3, now the no less big step to the Ducati with its high-torque two-cylinder engine takes place.



"A huge thank you to Davide Giugliano and the D34G team for this opportunity. I was pretty impressed with their performance and their Ducati V2 looks incredible," said McPhee, whose teammate will be Austrian Max Kofler. "I'll try to get used to the bike as soon as possible and I'm looking forward to the upcoming races. I also want to wish Oli Bayliss a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on track soon."

This will happen at the finale in Jerez at the earliest. It is more likely that the four-time GP winner will fill in for the Australian for the remaining races of the season.



"John is a rider with a lot of experience. We are happy to have him on board," the team boss welcomed his new rider. "We will do everything in our power to put him in the best position to do well. In doing so, we will use all our skills, experience and knowledge to help him get used to the Panigale V2 955 as quickly as possible - he has never ridden this bike before."



