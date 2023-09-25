Schrötter without alternative: Signing until Portimao

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

Marcel Schrötter has been managing himself since this year, and in the past few weeks he has checked out all the possible options. Now it is almost certain which team he will ride for in 2024.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

For many years Michael Kories took care of Marcel Schrötter's business affairs, but since the beginning of this season the manager has been withdrawing more and more. "Marcel has such a good network, he can now speak for himself," said Kories at the time, who has a close friendship with the Bavarian.

22 more Images on German SPEEDWEEK.COM

Marcel has always stressed over the past months that continuing the collaboration with MV Agusta was his priority. He clearly feels at home in Andrea Quadranti's team, and thanks to seven podium finishes in 22 races Schrötter is third in the World Championship four rounds before the end of the season. He is 56 points behind Stefano Manzi, and 57 points behind him. So the positions are set.

Schrötter's only headache in the past weeks was that the FIM, the motorbike world federation, kept tweaking the balance screw, the last time MV Agusta reduced the maximum throttle opening in Magny-Cours. On the track in France, which was new to him, Marcel finished seventh and fourth, in the well-known MotorLand Aragon fifth and second.

He therefore asked around intensively in the SBK paddock and explored all the possibilities. Also whether a promotion to the Superbike class would be possible - which is not the case today.

The results are sobering. Many teams are interested in the fast Schrötter, but the 30-year-old will neither bring money nor ride for free. "I don't want to get rich, but I also have to live off something," Marcel told SPEEDWEEK.com.

Last weekend, apart from Team MV Agusta Reparto Corse, for whom Schrötter has always been first choice, there were only two others left: the world champion Evan Bros Yamaha squad and the Dutch EAB team, which is switching from Yamaha to Ducati for 2024. But neither team can offer Schrötter the kind of conditions he wants.

Schrötter is on the verge of reaching an agreement with his current team boss Andrea Quadranti, and the Ticino rider has asked for a decision by the coming weekend in Portimao.

Result Supersport World Championship Aragon, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 2,284 sec
3. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 3,076
4. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 3,935
5. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 4,418
6. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 7,743
7. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 9,460
8. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 11,188
9. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 11,672
10. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha + 11,976
11. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki + 12,924
12. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 18,887
13. John McPhee (GB) Ducati + 18,949
14. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 19,341
15. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha + 19,947
16. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 24,827
17. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 36,954
18. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 37,058
19. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + 37,170
20. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + 37,373
21. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 37,948
22. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 38,023
23. Muhammad Norrodin(IN) Honda + > 1 min
24. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + > 1 min
25. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph
- Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha
- Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki
- Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha
Result Supersport World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 3,581 sec
3. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 4,106
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 4,306
5. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 5,830
6. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 6,763
7. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 10,718
8. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha + 10,750
9. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 10,786
10. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 11,751
11. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 12,050
12. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha + 22,001
13. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 22,045
14. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha + 22,571
15. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 26,792
16. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 28,460
17. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 31,109
18. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 31,166
19. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 33,293
20. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + 36,050
21. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + 43,431
22. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 45,466
23. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki + 49,340
24. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + 49,380
25. Muhammad Norrodin(IN) Honda + 49,451
26. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 50,157
- Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki
- Hector Garzo (E) Yamaha
- Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki
- John McPhee (GB) Ducati
Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 20 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 408
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 323
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 267
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 210
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 159
6. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 149
7. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 138
8. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 129
9. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 120
10. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 113
11. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 111
12. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 111
13. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 74
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 65
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 55
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 50
17. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 40
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
19. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
20. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 23
21. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 22
22. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 21
23. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 20
24. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 17
25. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 16
26. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
27. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 10
28. Thomas Gradinger (A) Yamaha 10
29. Andrea Mantovani (I) Yamaha 9
30. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha 9
31. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha 6
32. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 6
33. Harry Truelove (GB) Triumph 5
34. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 5
35. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 5
36. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha 4
37. Luca Ottaviani (I) MV Agusta 4
38. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 4
39. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
40. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
41. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
42. Rhys Irwin(GB) Suzuki 1
43. Stefano Valtulini(I) Kawasaki 1
44. Luke Power (AUS) Yamaha 1