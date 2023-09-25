Schrötter without alternative: Signing until Portimao

Marcel Schrötter has been managing himself since this year, and in the past few weeks he has checked out all the possible options. Now it is almost certain which team he will ride for in 2024.

For many years Michael Kories took care of Marcel Schrötter's business affairs, but since the beginning of this season the manager has been withdrawing more and more. "Marcel has such a good network, he can now speak for himself," said Kories at the time, who has a close friendship with the Bavarian.

Marcel has always stressed over the past months that continuing the collaboration with MV Agusta was his priority. He clearly feels at home in Andrea Quadranti's team, and thanks to seven podium finishes in 22 races Schrötter is third in the World Championship four rounds before the end of the season. He is 56 points behind Stefano Manzi, and 57 points behind him. So the positions are set.

Schrötter's only headache in the past weeks was that the FIM, the motorbike world federation, kept tweaking the balance screw, the last time MV Agusta reduced the maximum throttle opening in Magny-Cours. On the track in France, which was new to him, Marcel finished seventh and fourth, in the well-known MotorLand Aragon fifth and second.

He therefore asked around intensively in the SBK paddock and explored all the possibilities. Also whether a promotion to the Superbike class would be possible - which is not the case today.

The results are sobering. Many teams are interested in the fast Schrötter, but the 30-year-old will neither bring money nor ride for free. "I don't want to get rich, but I also have to live off something," Marcel told SPEEDWEEK.com.

Last weekend, apart from Team MV Agusta Reparto Corse, for whom Schrötter has always been first choice, there were only two others left: the world champion Evan Bros Yamaha squad and the Dutch EAB team, which is switching from Yamaha to Ducati for 2024. But neither team can offer Schrötter the kind of conditions he wants.

Schrötter is on the verge of reaching an agreement with his current team boss Andrea Quadranti, and the Ticino rider has asked for a decision by the coming weekend in Portimao.