Official: How PTR Triumph is positioning itself for 2024

Even before next-generation bikes were permitted in the Supersport World Championship, PTR was already doing pioneering work in the 2021 British series and preparing the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS for use in the World Championship.



Stefano Manzi secured the first victory for a 'next-generation bike' in Portimão in 2022 - it was also the first victory for a Triumph in the Supersport World Championship. The best Triumph rider that year was Niki Tuuli in eighth place with just one podium.

Simon Buckmaster is reorganising his team for 2024. The new figurehead is the winner of the WorldSSP Challenge, Tom Booth-Amos. The 27-year-old rode for Kawasaki Team MotoZoo in 2022 and 2023 and will have to get used to the three-cylinder motorbike 'Made in Great Britain'.



"I can't thank Simon and Triumph enough for bringing me into the team for next year. I've been working towards an opportunity like this for a long time and we know that PTR Triumph Racing has a strong package," said a delighted Booth-Amos. "I think this is the perfect way to progress my career and it's exciting to be working with a British manufacturer and a British team. Hopefully we can get out on track soon and try out the new bike."

As expected, the second rider is Ondrej Vostatek. The 19-year-old Czech rode a full World Championship season for the Spanish Yamaha team MS Racing in 2022 and stood in for the redundant Harry Truelove at Triumph for the last five events this season.



"I found it quite difficult in the first two races, but I listened to everyone in the team and adapted my riding style, so I was able to score my first world championship points. I improved in every race," emphasised Vostatek. "I believe that we can achieve a lot next year. I really see great potential in the bike. Not only top 10 finishes are possible with it, but also winning the world championship. Everyone at Triumph and in the team wants to be at the top and I will do everything I can to help them achieve this. My goal is to be in the top 10 in every race, but of course we want to go further to do the best we can."