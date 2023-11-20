Surprise: Petronas Honda with Japanese rider from Moto3 World Championship

At Petronas MIE Honda, Ibrahim Norrodin and Khairul Idham Pawi were considered to have a good chance of succeeding Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin, but having two Malaysians on the grid in the Supersport World Championship was not an option. Team boss Midori Moriwaki pulled off a surprise with the signing of Kaito Toba.

Toba is currently contesting the Moto3 World Championship, and the Japanese rider finished second on the podium at the meeting on the Buddh Circuit in India. With six top eight finishes, the 23-year-old is in eleventh place in the world championship with one race to go before the end of the season. "I'm thrilled to be joining the Petronas MIE Racing Honda Team. This is a great opportunity for me and I am very proud to be part of this project," said Toba. "I thank Petronas, Honda and Midori for the trust they have placed in me. This is a brand new chapter in my career as I will be competing in the Supersport World Championship for the first time. Although I am used to training on a 600cc bike, I have no experience with the CBR600RR. So I plan to make the most of every winter test session to develop a good feeling for the bike right from the start."

Not only the bike and the tyres will be new to the Japanese rider, but also some of the race tracks. "The calendar of twelve race weekends includes tracks that I know, but also two or three that I've never seen before," mused Toba. "As I haven't ridden the bike before, I can't have any realistic expectations, but one thing is for sure - I can't wait to take on this new challenge and I'm ready to give it my best shot."

Given the meagre results of the Honda riders this year, Toba is definitely facing a big challenge!

The contract for the second CBR600RR was awarded to Pawi. The 25-year-old made his debut in the Supersport World Championship with a wildcard at the season finale in Jerez. This year, he is contesting the SSP category of the Asian Road Racing Championship on Honda as his main job and is leading the overall standings. "I've already got to know the team, everyone was very helpful during every session. The Supersport World Championship is a very competitive category with many fast riders. I will do my best to adapt quickly and keep up with them," hopes Pawi. "I know most of the tracks from my time in Moto3 and Moto2, but there are also a few that I have never visited. In these cases it will be difficult, but I will try to learn quickly. My first goal is to score points consistently and then find out how I can improve over the course of the season."





