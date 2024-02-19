Yari Montella (1st/Ducati): "Two seconds faster!"

Yari Montella finished the official Dorna test on Phillip Island with the best time. The Italian from the Ducati team Barni Racing praises the new tarmac and talks about his opponents.

The final preparation for the first race of the 2024 Supersport World Championship season on Phillip Island could not have gone better for Yari Montella. The Ducati rider not only set the fastest time of 1:31.881 minutes, but also more than any other participant with 98 laps. The fact that the 24-year-old beat the lap record is further proof of his speed.

"It's only an unofficial record, but it still gives you a good feeling," Montella smiled in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "We worked hard over the winter - Barni in the workshop and me in training. Even though it was the first day, the result today is the result of our good work. I count myself as one of the favourites for the title, but I will take it race by race. We'll see how the season goes."

Montella can start the first race weekend of the new season with a broad chest, especially as he doesn't seem to have any problems with the new tarmac on his Ducati V2.

"That was a pretty good start. The track is great fun. The new tarmac makes much faster lap times possible," said the Italian. "There are fewer bumps than before, but above all it offers much more grip. I drove a race simulation and was two seconds faster per lap than a year ago. You can really feel that you are faster."

Encouragingly, the field appears to be evenly balanced in terms of the performance of the various bikes. Four out of six manufacturers put at least one bike in the top six, five are represented in the top nine. Only Honda's tragedy seems to be continuing in 2024.

"I rode a lap behind Caricasulo on the MV Agusta and his bike went great. We will also see Manzi with the Yamaha, Schrötter with the MV, Öncü with the Kawasaki and, of course, Huertas with the Ducati regularly at the front," said Montella, listing his favourites. "For me, the bikes are all strong and the test day confirmed that."