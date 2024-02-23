Phillip Island, Superpole: Marcel Schrötter third!

The 2024 Supersport World Championship at Phillip Island begins with pole for Ducati rider Adrian Huertas. Third on the grid, Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) is well placed for the first race.

In the 2024 Supersport World Championship, there will only be one free practice session on Friday, followed by Superpole. However, qualifying will run for 40 minutes like the previous FP2. This means that the riders spend most of the time setting up their bikes for the race and only go on the hunt for times in the final minutes.

Theoretically, because the weather had deteriorated compared to the test on Monday. It was much cooler, windy and dark clouds were drifting over the race track - it had already rained in the morning.

The first serious lap time of Superpole was set by Marcel Schrötter on his first flying lap with his MV Agusta F3 800 in 1:32.382 min. Only Ducati rider Adrian Huertas lapped the Phillip Island Circuit faster in 1:31.934 min. There was not long to wait for the first crashes: two riders, Jorge Navarro (Triumph) and Glenn van Straalen (Yamaha), were already on the nose in the first ten minutes.

Huertas began his second run with a new best time of 1:31.519 minutes, which was already 0.4 seconds faster than Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) in the first session. Andrea Locatelli's track record from 2020 of 1:32.176 min was thus already well undercut. But at this point, Superpole was still 25 minutes away!

A little later, Bahattin Sofuoglu's MV Agusta was in the gravel - the young Turk was riding behind his Bavarian team-mate.

After 25 minutes, light rain set in and further time improvements were impossible. Most of the riders waited in the pits, only a few riders went out onto the track for a look round.

However, the Superpole was not yet decided, as Yari Montella impressively proved ten minutes before the end in 1:31.831 minutes and then in 1:31.566 minutes. Now all the riders stormed onto the track for one last attempt. Schrötter was the third rider to set a time under 1:32 minutes.

In the end, Aruba rider Huertas decided the first Superpole session of the new season in his favour with a 1:31.407 min. The Spaniard crashed on his second lap. The waved yellow flags cancelled out some riders' fast laps and rain set in again. Montella secured grid position 2. The front row was completed by Marcel Schrötter, who had improved to 1:31.819 min.

The second row of the grid consists of Yamaha riders Manzi (Ten Kate), Valentin Debise (Evan Bros) and Lucas Mahias (GMT94). The best Triumph was Jorge Navarro in ninth place on the grid, with Can Öncü in twelfth for the best Kawasaki result. Former Moto3 rider Kaito Toba put the best Honda in 22nd place on the grid.

Swiss rider Marcel Brenner was 2.2 seconds behind in 18th place on the grid.