24h Nürburgring publishes schedules for 2024

The timetables for the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring and the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers are now available. This is traditionally the starting signal for many fans to begin planning for the motorsport event of the year and also gives participants and teams early planning security. This year, it should not be too difficult for them to orientate themselves: The sporting programme and procedures for the 24h Nürburgring from 30 May to 2 June 2024 are largely the same as last year. However, the schedule for the prologue one and a half months earlier has been significantly revised: the two four-hour races at the 24h Qualifiers (12 - 14 April) are part of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) for the first time this year and therefore promise maximum sporting excitement. The Friday before the Qualifiers weekend will also be dedicated to a Permit course, with which Nordschleife rookies can acquire their DMSB Permit Nordschleife (DPN). The timetables can now be found under the following links:

Schedule ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring

Schedule ADAC 24h Qualifiers

For the main protagonists of the 24h weekend, the tried and tested sporting programme will remain unchanged. On Thursday (30th May), two qualifying sessions are scheduled in which the race cars can battle for the best set-up and the fastest times for more than five hours. The evening qualifying session ends at 11.30 pm and promises an endurance atmosphere with bonfires and barbecues around the track. On Friday, there will be another 75-minute third qualifying session as a last chance before the dice are finally cast on the starting grid in the early evening - that's when the top qualifying takes place and with it the battle for grid positions at the front of the field. On Saturday, the teams will be able to do some final fine-tuning during the midday warm-up before the 24-hour marathon starts at 16:00.

Visitors to the Nürburgring will experience an exciting supporting programme around the 24h Nürburgring, which is the same as last year. The first competitive kilometres will be covered in the performance test on Thursday morning, while the touring car legends will contest the first race of the weekend on the GP circuit in the late morning, followed by two more races on Friday and Saturday. The Cup & Touring Car Trophy will also have its first race on Thursday - also on the GP circuit - with the second race following on Friday. The ADAC 24h-Classic race promises action on the Nordschleife. It will start again on Saturday morning. Of course, many other activities in the supporting programme will also ensure an entertaining weekend. The timetables and schedules will be published once planning has been finalised.

Visitors to the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers can expect a race weekend with double the sporting excitement. As the two four-hour races are counted towards the NLS, the starting field is likely to be packed with attractive participants across all vehicle classes, battling for points and placings in the popular racing series. Of course, the weekend will also be characterised by preparations for the highlight of the season. Many top teams use the prologue with its total of eleven and a half hours of driving time on the Nordschleife for intensive preparation and tuning of the race cars. Numerous drivers are also sure to use the races to fulfil the qualification requirements for acquiring the "big" DMSB Permit Nordschleife (DPN) level A licence. This "additional licence" is required for races on the longest and most demanding race track in the world, and Nordschleife rookies can complete the entire learning programme as part of the 24h Qualifiers from this year onwards. This is because a permit course will take place before the two competition days (Saturday, 13 April - Sunday, 14 April), which will initially enable the acquisition of the "small" DPN B, which is required for races with vehicles below the GT3 category. The authorisation for DPN A can then be obtained with one of these racing cars during the two qualifying races. When the NLS and 24h participants are not populating the track, the Qualifiers should not be boring either. On Saturday, the programme will be supplemented by a three-and-a-half-hour RCN performance test.