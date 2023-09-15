Great: Team Joos by RACEmotion with second Porsche

At the Sachsenring, the ADAC GT Masters set a new negative record in terms of the number of participants. This will not be repeated at the Red Bull Ring - Joos by RACEmotion with a second Porsche.

Team Joos by RACEmotion doubles the number of cars at the next ADAC GT Masters race weekend and fields two Porsche 911 GT3 R in the popular Twin Busch design. In addition to the two regular drivers Finn Gehrsitz and Sven Müller, who are still well in the running for the championship title, team boss Michael Joos returns to the "league of super sports cars" as a driver.

For several years, Team Joos by RACEmotion has been one of the regular starters in the ADAC GT Masters. Now the team around team boss Michi Joos is taking the next step and is fielding two current Porsche 911 GT3 R cars at the upcoming race weekend at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. Both cars feature the eye-catching design of team partner Twin Busch. While the two drivers Finn Gehrsitz and Sven Müller will continue to fight for the championship at the wheel of the number 91 car, team boss Michael Joos returns as the driver of the sister car with the number 19.

Joos has already competed in several races in the "League of Super Sports Cars" in 2020 and has also celebrated many successes as a driver in other series. For example, he was able to finish on the class podium at the 24h of Dubai in 2022 directly at the first start and has also been victorious several times in the GT Winter Series. Michael Joos has also already competed in the famous 24h of Spa. The second driver in the new cockpit will be announced at a later date.

Michael Joos: "I am very happy that we can now run our two Porsche 911 GT3 R together in the ADAC GT Masters. Many thanks to our partners - especially Twin Busch and Heim Bohrtechnik - who made this possible. As a team, we're ready to take this step and I'm sure we'll master the double entry perfectly. We believe in the ADAC GT Masters and want to make a statement with this entry. For me personally, it's a challenge to compete with the top drivers in the series and I'm really looking forward to it."