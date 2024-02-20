Jannik Julius-Bernhart suffers serious injury

Jannik Julius-Bernhart's preparations for the planned ADAC GT Masters season suffered a major setback around a month ago: the young kart racer suffered a serious injury to his thigh in a skiing accident on the Wasserkuppe, which put the brakes on his preparations for the upcoming racing season.

"Unfortunately, the injury was so serious that I had to be operated on straight away in hospital," said the motorsport athlete from Bad Brückenau in Bavaria. "However, the doctors and I are very happy with the healing process! Everything will heal without any consequential damage and I'm currently making great progress every day. We are currently assuming that I will be able to get back in the race car in March. Many thanks to my physiotherapist Christof for his support! With his experience from the Bundesliga, he is helping me to get fit and ready to race again as quickly as possible."

In November, Julius-Bernhart completed a test with the successful Grasser Racing Team in Misano, Italy. The youngster impressed during the two-day test on the Adriatic coast. Jannik Julius-Bernhart set fast and consistent lap times in the Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 EVO2 over the two days and impressed with a short familiarisation period with the GT3 car.

Jannik Julius-Bernhart will announce details of the 2024 racing programme shortly. After the test drives in November 2023, it was the express aim of him and the team that he would compete with the Austrian racing team in the ADAC GT Masters. After a transitional year in 2023 and restructuring, the long-standing ADAC GT3 series will be organised as a junior series for the DTM in the 2024 season. With the "Road to DTM" sponsorship programme, the ADAC is offering an exciting sponsorship project for young drivers under the age of 25 who - with a Silver classification in the Silver Cup and Pro-Am Cup classes - can receive funding in the form of the entry fee for registration for the 2025 DTM season.