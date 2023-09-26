View of the standings in the FIA WEC GTE-Am class

In the GTE Am, the title has already been decided. Corvette Racing had dominated the class and thus the competition from Aston Martin, Ferrari and Porsche right from the start. That's how it stands with one race to go.

In addition to the hypercars at the front and the LMP2s, there are also GT cars in the FIA WEC. These compete in the GTE-Am class. The designation Am means that at least one driver with FIA Bronze status and one driver with FIA Silver status must be named per car. Until 2022, there was also a Pro classification, but this has been abolished. The GTE Am will also soon be history. Because from 2024, the WEC will switch to GT3 cars, so that the GTE racers will be obsolete.

There were/are six models of the last generation of GTE cars: Aston Martin Vantage AMR, BMW M8 GTE, Corvette C8.R, Ferrari 488 GTE, Ford GT and Porsche 911 RSR. The BMW and the Ford have not been in competition for some time. The remaining four, however, are still active in 2023. Only one of the Corvettes will be competing in the WEC. This C8.R is even entered by the Corvette Racing works team. However, the entry is financed by bronze medallist Ben Keating.

And it is precisely this car, in which Nicolas Varrone and Nicky Catsburg also sit alongside Keating, that has dominated the season so far. The title was clinched as early as Monza (i.e. after five of seven rounds). The trio had won the season opener at Sebring and round two at Portimão. At the race in Spa-Francorchamps they finished second. They also triumphed at the season highlight at Le Mans, came fourth at Monza and finished second again at Fuji.

The other race wins went to Luis Perez Companc, Lilou Wadoux and Alessio Rovera, who won in the Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari at Spa, to the Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche with Christian Ried, Mikkel Pedersen and Julien Andlauer at Monza and to Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Davide Rigon (AF Corse Ferrari) at Fuji.

However, behind Keating/Varrone/Catsburg, who have collected 164 points, the Porsche ladies' trio of Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey (Iron Dames) are second in the standings with 79 points. Flohr/Castellacci/Rigon are third with 73 points, ahead of Ried/Pedersen/Andlauer with 68 points and the Aston Martin drivers Ahmad Al Harthy, Michael Dinan and Charlie Eastwood from Team ORT by TF, who have scored 65 points so far.