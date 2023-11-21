Daniel Spiller: "Things are much tougher"

Daniel Spiller has completed his first season in the international licence class. The rider from Vilsheim has been named by the FIM as the fifth general reserve for the long track GP in 2024.

Daniel Spiller from MSV Herxheim was promoted from the B to the A licence at the start of the 2023 season and thus to the international class. The goal of the 25-year-old from Vilsheim was to secure a place in the long track world championship in the future. SPEEDWEEK.com spoke to the Lower Bavarian about the past season and his plans for the future.

Hello Daniel, how did the 2023 season go from your perspective?

It was definitely a successful first season in the A licence for me. We exceeded our targets and often showed that we can keep up with the best on the sand track. We knew that the grass tracks would be a challenge for us, especially as I was only able to complete one full race on a grass track in the B licence.

But you were able to learn there too, weren't you?

Yes, we gained as much experience as possible on the grass track last season, which allowed us to improve significantly over the course of the season. Last season, I earned my place as the fifth general reserve for the 2024 long track GP. I am obviously very pleased with this recognition from the FIM and I want to live up to this trust by further improving my performance. We know what I need to work on next year to make further progress here and we are very confident about 2024.

What were the highs and lows?

Of course, we had a few races that didn't go quite as well as we had hoped, but I wouldn't say there was a low point this year. Not-so-good days are part of it and you have to remember that it was my first season in the I licence. We had a lot of good races with a lot of highs this year. Be it the long track GP in Herxheim, which I was allowed to contest as a wild card rider, the Challenge in La Reole or the event in Pfarrkirchen, where I finished second.

Did you imagine your entry into the international licence class on the long track would be easier?

No, definitely not. In my B-licence year, I've already raced a few races against I-licence riders. Be it the Czech championship, the special race in Pfarrkirchen or the long track GP in Vechta, which I was allowed to contest in 2022 with a wild card. So we knew what to expect and what improvements we had to strive for in 2023.

How big is the difference between B and I licence races?

It's much tougher in the I licence. Everyone can get off to a good start and you no longer go into the first corner alone or at most in pairs, as in the B licence. The experience that everyone has in the I licence also allows for closer duels. You also have to get used to driving right next to another driver on the straight at 160 km/h or more. So there is certainly a clear difference. Experience plays a decisive role here, but I think I'm learning quickly and can take further big steps forward next year.

What plans and goals do you have for the coming season?

We need to become more consistent. As I said, we've had some good results, but we want to build on them because we could have done better this year if we hadn't made a few mistakes. In Pfarrkirchen, for example, the wrong choice of starting position in the final cost me the day's victory. You learn from mistakes like that. Our goal is to be able to consistently achieve these good results in the short or medium term. I know that we will achieve this.