Roden: Netherlands Team World Champion ahead of Germany

The new team world champions on the long track, or as the official name of the FIM Europe is "Longtrack of Nations", are the Netherlands. They took the title in Roden (NL) ahead of Germany and Great Britain.

The Team World Championships almost had to be cancelled, because the day before, heavy rain showers in the province of Drenthe brought down huge amounts of water from the sky. Even the sand track in Roden had to swallow hard. The track service had a lot of work to do to get the difficult conditions in the finishing bend under control.

With only half an hour delay, the race was supposed to start and the seven teams were given the opportunity to try out the track for two minutes each. But then it got difficult, because the track service put the track under water again to slow down the dust development.

After that, there were long discussions between FIM Race Director Glen Phillips and the team bosses, who felt that the safety of their riders was at risk in the last corner. This then went on for more than two hours without the public really being informed why everything was taking so long. Instead of starting at 1.30 pm as planned, the first race then started at 4.17 pm.

Then exciting races followed, worthy of a world championship. With the Dutchman Romano Hummel, Erik Riss from Bad Wurzach and Chris Harris from Great Britain, there were three very strong pilots in the field of seven nations competing for the World Championship title.

But the Dutchman from the nearby Groningen district of Hoogkerk outshone them all. The performance of the 24-year-old 2021 World Long Track Champion was first class this afternoon. He won all six of his heats and also the all-important final heat against the well-positioned Germans. As in the previous heats, Hummel didn't get off to the best possible start, but on the back straight, he fired up the turbo in such a way that it was a real pleasure to watch him.

In the heats, it quickly became clear that victory would be decided between the Dutch and German teams. The Germans, with the excellent Erik Riss, Martin Smolinski, Jörg Tebbe and Stephan Katt, who was only sent into the race once by team manager Josef Hukelmann, met the Dutch in Heat 18 and lost by 5:10 points. But that was the only German defeat in the heats.

Germany and the Netherlands with Hummel, Dave Meijerink, Mika Meijer and Jannick de Jong were thus qualified for the A final. In the B-final, where places 3 and 4 were at stake, the British with Harris, Zach Wajtknecht and Andrew Appleton defeated the amazingly strong Finns with Henri Ahlbom, Tero Aarnio and Jesse and Topi Mustonen with 9:6.

In the decisive A final, Martin Smolinski led the first round ahead of Erik Riss, then Romano Hummel made another almost irresistible move on the outside lane, took the lead and won by a large margin ahead of "Smoli", Dave Meijerink, Erik Riss and Jörg Tebbe, who had no chance. So the title deservedly went to the Dutch with 9:6 points, the German team came second with a very good performance in the title race.

Results Longtrack of Nations Roden (NL):

1st Netherlands 64+9 points (Romano Hummel 30, Dave Meijerink 17, Mika Meijer 10, Jannick de Jong 7). 2nd Germany 57+6 (Erik Riss 29, Martin Smolinski 18, Jörg Tebbe 9, Stephan Katt 1). 3rd Great Britain 49+9 (Chris Harris 25, Zach Wajtknecht 12, Andrew Appleton 12). 4th Finland 44+6 (Henri Ahlbom 16, Tero Aarnio 14, Jesse Mustonen 13, Topi Mustonen 1). 5th Czech Republic 36 (Hynek Stichauer 18, Josef Franc 13, Jan Macek 5). 6th Denmark 35 (Jacob Bukhave 23, Tobias Thomsen 12, Kenneth Kruse Hansen, 0, Morten Qvistgaard 0). 7th France 29 (Mathias Trésarrieu 10, Jordan Dubernard 8, Steven Labouyrie 8, Gaétan Stella 3).



B final: 1st Great Britain (Harris 5, Wajtknecht 4, Appleton 0). 2nd Finland (J. Mustonen 3, Ahlbom 2, Aarnio 1).

A-Final: 1st Netherlands (Hummel 5 points, Meijerink 3, Meijer 2). 2nd Germany (Smolinski 4, Riss 2, Tebbe 0).