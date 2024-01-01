MX outlook for 2024: new opportunities, new hopes

The 2024 US Supercross Championships get underway in Anaheim (California) in a few days' time, with Ken Roczen (Suzuki) and Jorge Prado (GASGAS) set to face off against each other.

The new year has begun and in just 5 days, on 6 January, the US Supercross Championships will kick off in Anaheim (California). Two-time and reigning FIM Supercross World Champion Ken Roczen(Suzuki) will be there. The German will not only face opponents such as champion Chase Sexton, who has switched from Honda to KTM, and the Australian Lawrence brothers, but MXGP Motocross World Champion Jorge Prado (GASGAS) will also be up against the competition for the first three races.

Eli Tomac(Yamaha), whose championship was spoilt last year by a torn Achilles tendon, is fit again and Jett Lawrence, who won everything there was to win in the USA last year, will start the new season with his confidence further boosted. Triumph's first appearance in the USA will also be exciting to watch. However, we will have to wait for this event until the start of the US Lites East Coast Championships in Detroit on 3 February. Beta is another manufacturer entering the US championships. Colt Nichols and Benny Bloss have been hired as Beta works riders.

The season opener in Anaheim will therefore be exciting in more ways than one. Only the weather is still a concern for the organisers, as rain is currently forecast in California until the middle of the week, which could become an issue in the openAngel Stadium.

The highlight of German Supercross will take place in Dortmund's Westfalenhalle on 12-14 January 2024. Advance ticket sales for the ADAC Supercross are in full swing and the Saturday event is as good as sold out.

In addition to Triumph and Beta, another manufacturer will be entering the motocross sport this year: Ducati may not want to start competing in the world championships until 2025, but it will already be taking part in rounds of the Italian championships this year. None other than Antonio Cairoli has been recruited for the project and it will be interesting to see what the Italians have developed.

The World Championship will begin on 10 March in Argentina. Although the calendar has not yet been finalised, the date of the German Grand Prix in the valley basin on 1-2 June is fixed. The Grand Prix of Germany will be the 8th round of the World Championship and preparations for the highlight of the year are already in full swing. The organiser is currently still offering discounted tickets for early bookers. If you want to watch the entire 2024 season on livestream, you should also take advantage of the special offer from MXGP-TV.com.

The ADAC MX Masters kicks off at Fürstlich Drehna on the weekend of 20th and 21stApril. Max Nagl(KMP Honda) is aiming to defend his title and five-time champion Dennis Ullrich(Sarholz KTM) has returned to the ADAC MX Masters.

But the new year also raises questions. How will the FIM SupercrossWorldChampionship continue? After the 2022 pilot season, the 2023 Supercross World Championship turned into a disaster. Even though the World Championship was thoroughly enjoyable from a German perspective with winner Ken Roczen, the realisation of the championships once again raised more questions than answers. In contrast to the FIM Supercross World Championship, which was organised at the level of local events, theSMX World Championships were established in the USA. The play-offfinals offered exciting races, but for riders and teams it was sometimes beyond the limit of what was possible. There were too many injuries at the end. This is another area where negotiations are urgently needed. After the experiences of the last two years, the FIM and AMA should finally sit down together again and reorganise the Supercross World Championship instead of getting involved in power games at the expense of riders and teams.

This is also ahopefor 2024, as the challenges are increasing. The environment of our sport will continue to struggle with problems. More and more circuits are running into problems. Even the legendary sand circuit in Lommel, Belgium, had to deal with the environmental authorities at the end of last year. Fortunately, the impending closure of the circuit was averted at the last minute. In the context of announced bans on combustion engines, the sport of motocross is increasingly on the defensive, especially in Germany. But athletes are known to be fighters and motor sportsmen are particularly tough calibres. With this in mind - let's get started so that 2024 will be a good year !