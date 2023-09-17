Alex Rins: Screws loose, comeback date uncertain

More than three months have passed since Alex Rins' fatal crash at Mugello. Nevertheless, the Spaniard cannot say for the time being when he will compete again in the MotoGP World Championship.

Alex Rins commented for the first time today on his unsatisfactory Honda Fireblade test in Aragón. "I first practised with a small bike, then a fortnight ago I went to MotorLand Aragón on the weekend of the Barcelona GP and trained with a Honda CBR1000 Fireblade," told Texas winner Rins, who limped very gingerly to his bike. "It was about getting back up to speed, riding at 300 km/h, accelerating hard, then braking hard and testing my feelings. Sure, the Fireblade is a very different bike to my MotoGP Honda. Still, it was a tough day, I was in a lot of pain. But we will keep working, in the fitness centre and with my physio."

"Honestly, it didn't go as well as I expected and hoped. I don't know what the next step will be now. I will definitely do everything to return to the MotoGP tracks as soon as possible," added the six-time MotoGP winner, who will definitely still be replaced by Stefan Bradl in India (Oct 24) and Japan (Oct 1).

The 33-year-old Bavarian is preparing to contest the next three Grands Prix at Mandalika (Oct 15), Phillip Island (Oct 22) and Buriram (Oct 29) for LCR as well.

Alex Rins first complained of nerve pain a few weeks ago after the Mugello crash (fractured tibia and fibula). Now the screws are still causing pain, because they apparently did not connect with the bone and are partly loose and movable. That is why the six-time MotoGP winner had to cancel his comeback, which he had hoped for in Barcelona or Misano, and has since postponed it even further.

