Accident: Adderly Fong has to skip FIA GT World Cup

Adderly Fong will not be able to compete in the main race of the FIA GT World Cup in Macau. The Hello Kitty Audi R8 LMS GT3 was too badly damaged in the accident in the qualifying race.

The main race of the FIA GT World Cup in Macau will not feature one of the most eye-catching cars in the field: The Uno Racing Team Audi R8 LMS GT3 of Adderly Fong, which will compete in the colourful Hello Kitty design.

Fong announced on social media that the team - despite the support of Absolute Racing - is unable to repair the car as the chassis was badly damaged in the qualifying race.

On the seventh lap, Fong hit the guard rail in the ultra-fast Mandarin corner before the track bar on the right rear suspension broke and Fong then crashed into the track barrier on the inside at high speed.

Adderly Fong was able to leave the wreck unharmed and under his own power.

This means that 19 cars will contest the main race of the FIA GT World Cup.