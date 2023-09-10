Schrötter defends WRC rank 3 - Jonas Folger helps out

Although the MV Agusta F3 800 RR was braked in for the meeting in Magny-Cours and Marcel Schrötter did not know the track, he was able to secure his third place in the Supersport World Championship.

After Donington Park, Imola and Most, Magny-Cours was the fourth track on the calendar that Marcel Schrötter did not know from his GP days. Places 7 and 4 in the races did not meet expectations, but at least he was able to consolidate his third World Championship position. The Bavarian finished twice ahead of his direct rival Federico Caricasulo (Althea Ducati) and was able to extend his lead over the Italian from 47 to 55 points. The gap to Nicolo Bulega (1st/1st) and Stefano Manzi (2nd/3rd) in front of him, however, grew to 122 and 62 points respectively.

"It has always been my problem or my strength that I get faster out the back," Schrötter, who had qualified for 8th on the grid, told us. "But at the same time it is also the case that the bike gets better when the balance shifts and the rear tyre degrades more than the front tyre. Then I can play more with the bike, which helps me because it lacks natural turning and turn-in. Then I can slide more into the corner and when I release the brake the bike already has a direction. When I ride with both tyres in one line, it doesn't have that. That's why it's harder to do a qualifying lap with this bike when I have full grip - I have to force it more. If I'm on the front or second row of the grid, then I can kind of compensate and do things in certain situations where I might be better than others."

Before the races in France, the FIM Motorcycle World Federation reduced the maximum throttle opening of the MV Agusta in order to lower its top speed. This made life even more difficult for Schrötter. "If this strength is taken away from us, then it's tough," the 30-year-old told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Because the bike is not mega easy to ride, it's not handy either. The way the weekend went was not what we wanted. In the end it was damage limitation, because our realistic opponent is Caricasulo. But it's annoying when you could be closer to the podium and still have a chance to finish second overall. Something can always happen, but after a weekend like this it's a lot of points behind and the chance is getting smaller and smaller. That's why it's important to defend third place."

For the first time Schrötter had his buddy Jonas Folger with him at Magny-Cours, who watched the action on the track and also gave his impressions during meetings with the technicians.

Was the former MotoGP rider able to contribute anything?

"It told me to put some real gas in it," Marcel laughed. "It was cool because he has an extreme amount of experience and is not just anyone who has ridden anywhere. For me, he was one of the biggest talents. He knows how to ride a motorbike. You could certainly expand on that with him, he was able to gain a lot of experience through his test work. He knows what happens when you do something, having an outside opinion is definitely good. We need a sponsor so he can always come along."

Result Supersport World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 1,991 sec
3. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 12,441
4. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 15,582
5. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 17,009
6. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 17,401
7. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki + 17,512
8. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 20,190
9. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 21,264
10. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 22,094
11. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha + 31,068
12. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha + 34,992
13. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha + 36,725
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 39,663
15. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha + 40,502
16. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 40,864
17. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati + 44,827
18. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 51,802
19. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki + 52,119
20. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 52,540
21. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 54,907
22. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 58,460
23. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + > 1 min
24. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + > 1 min
out Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta
out Max Kofler (A) Ducati
out Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati
out Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki
out Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati
Result Supersport World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 0,587 sec
3. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 4,898
4. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki + 7,701
5. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 9,969
6. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 12,013
7. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 12,213
8. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 20,286
9. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 24,206
10. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 24,312
11. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha + 24,771
12. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha + 35,869
13. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki + 36,025
14. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha + 36,215
15. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki + 42,544
16. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 45,041
17. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 49,455
18. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + 52,446
19. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda + 52,610
20. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati + 52,914
21. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 53,820
22. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 56,482
23. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 57,167
24. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 57,352
25. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + > 1 min
26. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + > 1 min
27. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + > 1 min
28. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + > 1 min
out Matthieu Gregorio(F) Yamaha
out Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha
out Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha
Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 18 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 358
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 298
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 236
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 181
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 136
6. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 134
7. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 131
8. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 111
9. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 105
10. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 103
11. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 101
12. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 95
13. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 66
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 65
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 50
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 47
17. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 40
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
19. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
20. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 23
21. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 22
22. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 21
23. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 20
24. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 16
25. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 15
26. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
27. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 10
28. Thomas Gradinger (A) Yamaha 10
29. Andrea Mantovani (I) Yamaha 9
30. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha 9
31. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha 6
32. Harry Truelove (GB) Triumph 5
33. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha 4
34. Luca Ottaviani (I) MV Agusta 4
35. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 4
36. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 3
37. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
38. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
39. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
40. Rhys Irwin (GB) Suzuki 1
41. Stefano Valtulini (I) Kawasaki 1
42. Luke Power (AUS) Yamaha 1