Schrötter defends WRC rank 3 - Jonas Folger helps out

Although the MV Agusta F3 800 RR was braked in for the meeting in Magny-Cours and Marcel Schrötter did not know the track, he was able to secure his third place in the Supersport World Championship.

After Donington Park, Imola and Most, Magny-Cours was the fourth track on the calendar that Marcel Schrötter did not know from his GP days. Places 7 and 4 in the races did not meet expectations, but at least he was able to consolidate his third World Championship position. The Bavarian finished twice ahead of his direct rival Federico Caricasulo (Althea Ducati) and was able to extend his lead over the Italian from 47 to 55 points. The gap to Nicolo Bulega (1st/1st) and Stefano Manzi (2nd/3rd) in front of him, however, grew to 122 and 62 points respectively.

"It has always been my problem or my strength that I get faster out the back," Schrötter, who had qualified for 8th on the grid, told us. "But at the same time it is also the case that the bike gets better when the balance shifts and the rear tyre degrades more than the front tyre. Then I can play more with the bike, which helps me because it lacks natural turning and turn-in. Then I can slide more into the corner and when I release the brake the bike already has a direction. When I ride with both tyres in one line, it doesn't have that. That's why it's harder to do a qualifying lap with this bike when I have full grip - I have to force it more. If I'm on the front or second row of the grid, then I can kind of compensate and do things in certain situations where I might be better than others."

Before the races in France, the FIM Motorcycle World Federation reduced the maximum throttle opening of the MV Agusta in order to lower its top speed. This made life even more difficult for Schrötter. "If this strength is taken away from us, then it's tough," the 30-year-old told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Because the bike is not mega easy to ride, it's not handy either. The way the weekend went was not what we wanted. In the end it was damage limitation, because our realistic opponent is Caricasulo. But it's annoying when you could be closer to the podium and still have a chance to finish second overall. Something can always happen, but after a weekend like this it's a lot of points behind and the chance is getting smaller and smaller. That's why it's important to defend third place."

For the first time Schrötter had his buddy Jonas Folger with him at Magny-Cours, who watched the action on the track and also gave his impressions during meetings with the technicians.

Was the former MotoGP rider able to contribute anything?



"It told me to put some real gas in it," Marcel laughed. "It was cool because he has an extreme amount of experience and is not just anyone who has ridden anywhere. For me, he was one of the biggest talents. He knows how to ride a motorbike. You could certainly expand on that with him, he was able to gain a lot of experience through his test work. He knows what happens when you do something, having an outside opinion is definitely good. We need a sponsor so he can always come along."